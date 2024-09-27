Nike SB's Skate Clothes Only Get More Texturally Delicious

Nike SB doesn't just make good skate shoes. The Swoosh skateboarding imprint also designs excellent skate clothes.

The proof, you may ask? Just feast your eyes on the brand's latest string of stylish clothing efforts, blending skateboarding's influential steez with wardrobe classics.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With autumn finally here, Nike SB has prepared some cozy layers for the season, including corduroy skate pants attracting attention from freestylers and even everyday dressers who have never touched a board in their lifetime.

Nike SB's skate trousers come crafted with the familiar delicious ribbed material, rendered entirely in a bronze-ish brown color.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What's more, the Nike SB corduroy pants seemingly feature a stretchy waistband, providing a secure fit for performing tricks or simply showing off your fall dressin'.

In addition to the corduroy trousers, Nike SB also revealed some other neat pieces, like Halloween-ready hoodies and tees with glow-in-the-dark details (tip: try pairing them with those Dunk-ish Jordan 1 Lows or spidey Vomero dad shoes for a spooky season 'fit).

Nike SB even prepared a sweater vest for the cooler seasons, where tasteful pink and cream colorblocking meets a snake graphic coiling around the front of the knitwear piece.

The impressive Nike skate sweater vest feels very Stüssy-coded. Perhaps Nike has been taking notes from its well-dressed Californian collaborator.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Regardless, Nike, especially its SB line, has been literally working hard on its clothing drops here lately, Carhartt-inpsired workwear included.

Just over the summer, Nike SB surprised us with some shockingly good $200 denim designed with skate-ready features and the look of timeless throw-on jeans.

Looking at the line's new wears, Nike Skateboarding could rule the fall with its incoming skate layers, which look just as stunning as its iconic skate shoes.