Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike SB's Skate Clothes Only Get More Texturally Delicious

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Nike SB doesn't just make good skate shoes. The Swoosh skateboarding imprint also designs excellent skate clothes.

The proof, you may ask? Just feast your eyes on the brand's latest string of stylish clothing efforts, blending skateboarding's influential steez with wardrobe classics.

With autumn finally here, Nike SB has prepared some cozy layers for the season, including corduroy skate pants attracting attention from freestylers and even everyday dressers who have never touched a board in their lifetime.

Nike SB's skate trousers come crafted with the familiar delicious ribbed material, rendered entirely in a bronze-ish brown color.

What's more, the Nike SB corduroy pants seemingly feature a stretchy waistband, providing a secure fit for performing tricks or simply showing off your fall dressin'.

In addition to the corduroy trousers, Nike SB also revealed some other neat pieces, like Halloween-ready hoodies and tees with glow-in-the-dark details (tip: try pairing them with those Dunk-ish Jordan 1 Lows or spidey Vomero dad shoes for a spooky season 'fit).

Shop Nike SB

Nike SB even prepared a sweater vest for the cooler seasons, where tasteful pink and cream colorblocking meets a snake graphic coiling around the front of the knitwear piece.

The impressive Nike skate sweater vest feels very Stüssy-coded. Perhaps Nike has been taking notes from its well-dressed Californian collaborator.

Regardless, Nike, especially its SB line, has been literally working hard on its clothing drops here lately, Carhartt-inpsired workwear included.

Just over the summer, Nike SB surprised us with some shockingly good $200 denim designed with skate-ready features and the look of timeless throw-on jeans.

Looking at the line's new wears, Nike Skateboarding could rule the fall with its incoming skate layers, which look just as stunning as its iconic skate shoes.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
