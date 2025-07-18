Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
In Beautiful Woven Wool, Nike's Best Sneaker Is Reborn Better

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
You've heard of dad shoes, now feast your eyes upon grandpa Dunks. Nike's Dunk sneaker is constantly being reinvented better, and for its latest elderly update, Nike is looking back to the past for some deliciously woven inspo. 

The Harris Tweed Nike Dunk sneaker is entirely covered in handspun wool tweed, a decadent ode to Scottish heritage made for generations on the Isle of Harris.

Colored like coffee and cream, the well-made sneaker’s upper wears toffee paneling at the midfoot accented by a dark chocolate Swoosh for tonal texture. 

The yellowed midsole and distressed laces also add to the sneaker's mature charm. Basically, Harris Tweed put Nike's buzziest low-cut basketball sneaker in your grandpa's sweater. The results? A delightfully refined sneaker that's quite elegant for such a fundamentally sporty shoe.

The wonderfully-woven Dunk also sports Harris Tweed branding at the tongue on one sneaker and the standard Nike Swoosh on the other. Balance. 

Where a standard Nike Dunk sneaker sports a simple leather upper, the Harris Tweed iteration ages up the sneaker in a way that's both glamorous and geriatric.

Wool-licious in nature, the Nike x Harris Tweed sneaker pack will also include a black and white colorway as well as a multi-colored take on the cozy sneaker. Plus, the sneakers’ tweed paneling is handwoven, so each Harris Tweed Dunk sneaker is unique.

Nike's Tweed Dunk sneaker has major sweater-weather energy, so it's no surprise that it's dropping this fall on the Nike website for $150.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
