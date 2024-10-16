Nike’s Wild Woven Sneaker Gets More… Woven
Nike’s “NAI-KE” series, an Asia-exclusive line sporadically dropping limited-edition sneakers, is jumping on the Nike Air Footscape Woven resurgence. And it isn’t only releasing the recently resurrected shoe in an exclusive colorway, it’s giving it a full structural revamp.
The woven strip of fabric that gives the Air Footscape its distinctive, unorthodox look has been zoomed in on by Nike NAI-KE and used for practically the entire upper.
Dressed in milky off-white with contrasting hits of blue and gray, various strips of braided material criss cross each other along the shoe.
Plus, to add to the eye-catching finish, there are toggle laces with beads on the end.
The Nike Footscape has always been a divisive sneaker. Nike even openly admitted that the shoe’s asymmetric build was not to everyone’s tastes, launching the model in the ‘90s with the tagline: “Trust your feet, not your eyes.”
However, as the brand started experimenting more, bringing woven uppers and chukka boot-builds into the mix, it built a strong fanbase that appreciates the shoe’s quirks. It's those fans of unconventional sneakers who will be excited to see the Nike Nike Air Footscape Woven NAI-KE be released later this year.