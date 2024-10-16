Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Wild Woven Sneaker Gets More… Woven

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Nike’s “NAI-KE” series, an Asia-exclusive line sporadically dropping limited-edition sneakers, is jumping on the Nike Air Footscape Woven resurgence. And it isn’t only releasing the recently resurrected shoe in an exclusive colorway, it’s giving it a full structural revamp.

The woven strip of fabric that gives the Air Footscape its distinctive, unorthodox look has been zoomed in on by Nike NAI-KE and used for practically the entire upper.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dressed in milky off-white with contrasting hits of blue and gray, various strips of braided material criss cross each other along the shoe. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Plus, to add to the eye-catching finish, there are toggle laces with beads on the end. 

The Nike Footscape has always been a divisive sneaker. Nike even openly admitted that the shoe’s asymmetric build was not to everyone’s tastes, launching the model in the ‘90s with the tagline: “Trust your feet, not your eyes.”  

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, as the brand started experimenting more, bringing woven uppers and chukka boot-builds into the mix, it built a strong fanbase that appreciates the shoe’s quirks. It's those fans of unconventional sneakers who will be excited to see the Nike Nike Air Footscape Woven NAI-KE be released later this year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-NIMBUS 10.1 Black/Grand Shark
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
PattaAlways Changing Track Jacket (Changeant Two-Tone)
$165.00
Available in:
SMLXL
GramicciCordura Shoulder Bag Brown
$75.00
Available in:
One size

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Tasteful Jordan 1 Is Woven With Luxury
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Jordan 1 Sneaker Gets a Flawless Navy Makeover
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Classic Soccer Sneaker Gets Another Life as a Stylish "Skate Shoe"
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Chonky Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Big Moment
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Wildly Futuristic Sneaker-Clog Gets a New Life
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Milan to the Moon: Meet the Prada-Designed Spacesuit
    • Style
  • Phileo's All-New Salomon Trek Shoe Is an Outrageously Organic Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Wild Woven Sneaker Gets More… Woven
    • Sneakers
  • Denim Tears Meets Marc Jacobs in the Tote Bag Collab of the Year
    • Style
  • Fashion's Sexiest Beauty Launch Is Finally Here
    • Beauty
  • New Balance & Junya Watanabe MAN’s Viral Loafer Is (Finally!) Arriving
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now