Nike’s 2023 SNKRS Day Releases (So Far) Are In

Sneakerheads' favorite holiday is slowly creeping up. No, not Air Max Day. That other Nike-created holiday: SNKRS Day.

Set to go down this Saturday, September 9, Nike's SNKRS Day 2023 will offer another day packed with Nike-related happenings for global Nike members. Yes, that's all Nike members — not just Europe this go-around.

On top of some in-store events at select Nike retailers, Nike SNKRS Day 2023 will also present some exclusive shoe drops — the standard SNKRS Day formula and, honestly, what sneaker lovers mostly look forward to during the annual Nike holiday.

According to sources, Nike's SNKRS Day will see the release of Nike's Air Footscape Woven "Cow Print," Air Jordan 1 Low "World Make Japan," Air Max Plus "Pure Platinum," Nike Dunk Low "Midnight Navy," and Air Max 1 Big Bubble "World Make Korea."

Nike SNKRS 2023 Day looks pretty stacked already, to say the least — and that's not even including the potential re-releases and shock drops. There's whispers of the Nike Dunk Low "St. John" and Chicago 1s' return.

The Air Max 1 "Dark Obsidian and University Red" and Air Jordan 1 KO "True Blue and Topaz Gold" are also slated to release on September 9 (SNKRS Day). Oh, and Fall 2023's Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" sneakers are dropping, too.

Sheesh. What a time to be alive for sneakerheads.