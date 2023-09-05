Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike’s 2023 SNKRS Day Releases (So Far) Are In

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Sneakerheads' favorite holiday is slowly creeping up. No, not Air Max Day. That other Nike-created holiday: SNKRS Day.

Set to go down this Saturday, September 9, Nike's SNKRS Day 2023 will offer another day packed with Nike-related happenings for global Nike members. Yes, that's all Nike members — not just Europe this go-around.

On top of some in-store events at select Nike retailers, Nike SNKRS Day 2023 will also present some exclusive shoe drops — the standard SNKRS Day formula and, honestly, what sneaker lovers mostly look forward to during the annual Nike holiday.

According to sources, Nike's SNKRS Day will see the release of Nike's Air Footscape Woven "Cow Print," Air Jordan 1 Low "World Make Japan," Air Max Plus "Pure Platinum," Nike Dunk Low "Midnight Navy," and Air Max 1 Big Bubble "World Make Korea."

Nike SNKRS 2023 Day looks pretty stacked already, to say the least — and that's not even including the potential re-releases and shock drops. There's whispers of the Nike Dunk Low "St. John" and Chicago 1s' return.

The Air Max 1 "Dark Obsidian and University Red" and Air Jordan 1 KO "True Blue and Topaz Gold" are also slated to release on September 9 (SNKRS Day). Oh, and Fall 2023's Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" sneakers are dropping, too.

Sheesh. What a time to be alive for sneakerheads.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • buying fake sneakers main Adidas Nike
    In 2023 There's No Reason to Be Mad at Fake Kicks
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Socks & Sandals Still Go Together Like Peanut Butter & Jelly in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023
    • Sneakers
  • CDG Play's Fall/Winter 2023 heart logo sweater collection, including crewneck pullovers & cardigans
    CDG Play Has Dropped Its Iconic Heart Logo (a Little Lower)
    • Style
  • latest sneakers
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • Supreme / MF DOOM
    Supreme’s MF DOOM Collaboration Is Official
    • Style
  • Fucking Awesome's first womenswear collection, designed by Chloë Sevigny
    Chloë Sevigny on Designing Fucking Awesome Booty Shorts & Skate Skirts
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023