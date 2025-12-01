Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Most Stylish Running Shoe Gets to Sit at the “Cool” Kids Table

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Pegasus Premium is already one of the most stylish running shoes on the market. Now, it's official "cool," thanks to its latest colorway.

With the newest pair, Nike blends "Wolf Grey" with classic "Cool Grey" shades, creating one of the nicest Pegasus Premium sneakers yet.

Grey may be a gloomy color, but on this particular model, it only brings good energy (and good looks).

We've seen the "Cool Grey" color scheme applied to several Nike and Jordan models over the years, including iconic iterations like the "Cool Grey" Jordan 9s and Air Jordan 11s. It even made Nike SB's snazzy skate shoes even, well, cooler.

Now, Nike's most stylish running model gets the chance to live out the "Cool Grey" lifestyle.

Of course, nothing else has changed besides the outfit. Fans can still count on its ultra-chunky, advanced design that's cushioned to max and wrapped in high-tech mesh.

The Pegasus Premium "Wolf Grey/Cool Grey" sneakers are expected to drop on Nike's website in 2026, which, crazy enough, will be here before we know it.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
