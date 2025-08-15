Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Is Now Literally "Cool"

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's effortlessly cool Air Max Ishod sneaker adds another iconic colorway to its impressive collection. This time, the Air Max Ishod skate shoe appears in the iconic "Cool Grey" scheme.

Bringing together these two Nike greats makes sense, really. Basketball shoes from the 1990s heavily inspire the Air Max Ishod. And the "Cool Grey" scheme has appeared on many Jordan sneakers over the years.

The "Cool Grey" Jordan 9s and Jordan 11s are some of the most famous uses of the colorway, worn by Michael Jordan himself on the court.

Now, Nike's coolest Air Max skate shoe is getting dressed up the famously cool colorway.

The Nike Air Max's blend of mesh and smooth suede gets splashed with pleasing grey shades, while the Air Max-infused sole appears in black, joined by a traditional gum sole.

It's another solid colorway for the Air Max Ishod collection, which already includes several bangers like the "Court Purple" and "Denim Turquoise." Ishod Wair's signature shoe has even received the famous "Silver Bullet" treatment, living up to its Air Max roots.

Nike's Air Max Ishod "Cool Grey" sneaker is now available at several skate shops and retailers, including Premier and CNCPTS, for $115.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Is Now Literally "Cool"
