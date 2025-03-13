Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
25 Years Later, Nike's Coolest, Greyest Air Jordan 9 Is Back

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 8

The Jordan brand has been celebrating 40 years of sneaker excellence in true-to-form style, reaching back in its archive to re-release heavy hitters like the "Bred" 1s, "Black Metallic" 5s.Now, 25 years later, the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 9 is making a comeback.

The pale-toned Air Jordan 9 “Cool Grey” sneaker's design remains untouched, rocking the same white midsole and dual-grey paneling as the OG sneaker.

First released in 2002, the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 9 made its debut when Michael Jordan was playing for the Washington Wizards, then a new era for the Jordan fandom.

Previously, the iconic red and blue colors of the Chicago Bulls were a consistent throughline for the brand's hottest sneakers, like the OG "Bred Toe" 1s and the Retro "Bred" 11s.

Post-Bulls, though, the Jordan brand expanded into more colorways and experimental silhouettes during Jordan's brief foray into the world of minor-league baseball. Crazy times.

After a year with the Birmingham Barons, Jordan returned to the NBA.

In fact, the "Cool Grey" series predates the Air Jordan 9, debuted in 2001 with the Air Jordan 11 the same year Jordan joined the Washington Wizards.

The return of the “Cool Grey” AJ9 isn't just a timely comeback for a literally cool sneaker, it's also a nod to the lesser-discussed legacy markers of Jordan's career. 

The Bulls played an undeniable role in the aesthetic structure of the Jordan brand, but there is so much more to Jordan's lore.

Where nostalgia acts as life support for many brands, sustaining their remaining grasp on relevance, Jordan's throwback moments land as fresh rediscoveries of a brand whose relevance has proven to be impermeable to the passage of time.

