Nike’s Bounciest Sneaker Has Near-Indestructible Denim

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
The Nike Shox Ride 2 “Denim Turquoise” was once a bouncy Y2K runner. Now it’s back dressed in Cordura, the military-grade fabric more at home on uniforms and backpacks than sneaker pods.

First released in 2005, the Shox Ride 2 was one of Nike’s flashiest tech sneakers, its spring-loaded columns turning heads in an era obsessed with visible tech.

20 years later, Cordura transforms the silhouette from nostalgic gadget shoe into something closer to winter-ready gear.

Cordura has long been used in military uniforms, backpacks, and outdoor equipment thanks to its abrasion resistance and durability.

On the Shox Ride 2, the material upgrade feels especially stark: bounce pods on the bottom, survival fabric on top.

The “Denim Turquoise” edition gives the Cordura base a distressed treatment that reads half acid wash, half digital camo. Light silver leather overlays and black trim sharpen the look, while chain-stitched black laces add a small detail that keeps it from feeling too flat.

Like New Balance’s 1906R in Cordura, this Shox shoe isn’t a true outdoor sneaker, but it’s definitely cosplaying one. Shox used to be all about bounce, now they look ready for the long haul.

Call it Y2K futurism, winterized. The Nike Shox Ride 2 “Denim Turquoise” drops Holiday 2025 for $210 in men’s sizes via Nike’s website.

