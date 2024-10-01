Cordura Fabric Makes New Balance’s Retro Running Shoe Tough

The New Balance 1906R isn’t normally a rugged outdoor shoe. Based on New Balance’s retro running models, it's a pretty standard Y2K sports shoe with a mesh-heavy base and bulky sole unit. In other words, it’s a dad shoe.

But once it starts dressing up in Cordura’s hard-wearing fabrics, the New Balance 1906R successfully plays the role of an outdoorsy sneaker.

The latest range of Cordura-covered 1906Rs has landed with a woven Cordura base spotlighting a wavy texture throughout.

This textured finish is the defining feature of the shoe, gleaming in the light when viewed at the right angle and offering some contrast to its monotone uppers.

Cordura fabric hasn’t only made this sneaker more robust, it has added a nice-looking gridded pattern detail.

Available in a range of dark-hued colorways as well as a striking green ”marshland” rendition, the sneaker is available now for $185.

Following on from an ultra-techy New Balance 1906R made with Korean climbing label CAYL (released at the end of August to much fanfare) the sneaker is once again ditching its typical leather, mesh, and suede construction for something more trail-appropriate.

While this isn't a fully-fledged outdoor shoe, it's doing a good job of cosplaying one.