Nike's Wildest Sneaker Gone Quietly Sophisticated

Meet Nike's Shox Z, perhaps the brand's most lowkey Shox sneaker yet.

Don't be fooled, though. The Shox Z indeed features those bold visible tech columns in its heels, except they appear lower than usual. It's like bringing the classic design down to the level of today's sneakers, which continue to get flatter by the day.

The rest of the Nike shoe is quite clean and sophisticated, almost like a "Shox meets dress shoe" vibe. It offers a nice, slender shape, complete with classic almond toes and meshy, rippled uppers. You may even catch some smooth leather at certain points, too.

The Shox Z is slated to release in several quiet colorways, including beige, grey, red, and brown/pink, all expected to drop during the cooler seasons on Nike's website. It's also set to receive the classic "Bred" treatment, similar to the Nike Shox Ride 2.

The year may be all about the Jordan Brand and the Air Max 95. However, Nike has also given a significant push to its Shox line, releasing several stylish sneakers and even relaunching the iconic soccer crossover, the Total 90 Shox Magia.

Additionally, Nike and eponymous label Martine Rose are also releasing their square-toed Shox MR4 mules in new colorways.

Even other brands are releasing similar techy styles, such as New Balance's brand-new Abzorb 2000 and the revived adidas Megaride.

We call such sneakers vis-tech models. And they're certainly making their presence known again in the sneaker game.

