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Nike’s Sharp Shox Sneaker Is a Cutesy Enigma

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Shox Z knows it's a bit of a puzzle, straddling the line between running model and dress shoe. And with the new "Enigma Stone" colorway, it further embraces its mysterious personality with a side of cutesy.

The sculpted uppers are painted in a beige-ish color, while pale pink strikes the Shox columns and padded interiors. Oh, Nike also exchanges the usual laces for ribbon-style ones, giving it a bit of a ballet-coded finish.

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But don't call it a ballet sneaker. That's the Shox Z Calistra's territory.

It's certainly not the first girly Shox Z sneaker, though. Nike also released a "Year of the Horse" version featuring lace and pearls. An equally couture-y Astra Ultra sneaker joined it.

But the lace-swap on the latest pairs is a nice touch, bringing just enough daintiness while also maintaining its sophisticated runner vibe.

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And for those looking to cop the cutesy steppers, the Shox Z "Enigma Stone" sneakers are now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥20,130, or around $125.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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