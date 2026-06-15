Nike’s Sharp Shox Sneaker Is a Cutesy Enigma

Nike's Shox Z knows it's a bit of a puzzle, straddling the line between running model and dress shoe. And with the new "Enigma Stone" colorway, it further embraces its mysterious personality with a side of cutesy.

The sculpted uppers are painted in a beige-ish color, while pale pink strikes the Shox columns and padded interiors. Oh, Nike also exchanges the usual laces for ribbon-style ones, giving it a bit of a ballet-coded finish.

But don't call it a ballet sneaker. That's the Shox Z Calistra's territory.

It's certainly not the first girly Shox Z sneaker, though. Nike also released a "Year of the Horse" version featuring lace and pearls. An equally couture-y Astra Ultra sneaker joined it.

Nike

But the lace-swap on the latest pairs is a nice touch, bringing just enough daintiness while also maintaining its sophisticated runner vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And for those looking to cop the cutesy steppers, the Shox Z "Enigma Stone" sneakers are now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥20,130, or around $125.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.