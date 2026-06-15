Nike’s Sharp Shox Sneaker Is a Cutesy Enigma
Nike's Shox Z knows it's a bit of a puzzle, straddling the line between running model and dress shoe. And with the new "Enigma Stone" colorway, it further embraces its mysterious personality with a side of cutesy.
The sculpted uppers are painted in a beige-ish color, while pale pink strikes the Shox columns and padded interiors. Oh, Nike also exchanges the usual laces for ribbon-style ones, giving it a bit of a ballet-coded finish.
But don't call it a ballet sneaker. That's the Shox Z Calistra's territory.
It's certainly not the first girly Shox Z sneaker, though. Nike also released a "Year of the Horse" version featuring lace and pearls. An equally couture-y Astra Ultra sneaker joined it.
But the lace-swap on the latest pairs is a nice touch, bringing just enough daintiness while also maintaining its sophisticated runner vibe.
And for those looking to cop the cutesy steppers, the Shox Z "Enigma Stone" sneakers are now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥20,130, or around $125.
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