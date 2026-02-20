Nike’s Waviest Sneaker Has Never Looked Haute-r

To say that Nike's latest Astra Ultra sneaker has gone girlcore mode doesn't quite do it, really. The newest version of the model feels very much grown and sexy, especially while wearing a black lace couture gown.

The Astra Ultra's wavy uppers? They're now covered in see-through black lace, stamped with gleaming studs for a seriously haute-level look.

Nike also changes up the asymmetric lace system, a detail borrowed from classic soccer cleats. It trades the usual lace-ups for pretty sheer ribbons to match the "dark bride" energy.

It all reminds us of those embellished Shox Z shoes from Nike's exclusive Year of the Horse collection. But the Astra Ultra offers a different kind of fancy flex.

Underneath the delicate, dark touches, the Astra Ultra's signature elements shine, like its slimmed-out, sporty shape and flat, grippy, rippled outsoles, all designed using 3D AI technology.

When it debuted in 2025, the Astra Ultra arrived at the perfect time as flat shoes ruled the sneaker game, complete with several stylish colorways. Now, Nike has made the underrated sneaker even more elegant than before.

Priced at ￥19,250, or around $124, Nike's classy "Black Lace" Astra Ultra sneakers are now up for grabs on atmos Tokyo's website.

