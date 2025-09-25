At Long Last, SKIMS Has Been Swooshed

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

When Nike announced it'd be partnering with SKIMS, it set the industry ablaze with discourse, op-eds ensuing on everything from Kim Kardashian's unmatched entrepreneurialism to Nike's radical rites of reinvention.

Now, after what felt like much wait, the joint activewear project, aptly titled NikeSKIMS, has finally unveiled the pieces to what'll be its first proper product rollout. Consisting of a total of 58 separate items, this first drop will feature performance apparel, shoes, and accessories, in shades of maroon, brown, and gray.

The line debuted in a brand film by director Janicza Bravo, with accompanying campaign photography by Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Rob Woodcox. In it, more than 50 athletes from Nike's sponsoree roster can be seen modeling the clothes.

On its own, SKIMS had already built a stellar reputation for its ability to seize momentum and sniff out relevant spokespeople. With just about every booking — think Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Neymar Jr. — the brand would make headlines and reap praises from the internet.

Starring everyone from tennis legend Serena Williams to Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, this premiere offering with Nike is packed with seismic talent just the same, unsurprisingly so.

It's yet another instance of Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder Kim Kardashian's great taste in testimonials, as well as Nike's stronghold over the sports world. Match well made.

Available from September 26, NikeSKIMS is to launch across online platforms and select physical stores.

