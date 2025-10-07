Nike’s Boreas Fleece Brings Mountain Warmth To Downtown Style

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

( Sponsored Story )

Boreas is the name of an ancient Greek god of the north winds and storms, a personification of winter itself. It is also the name of Nike’s latest sportswear collection, which looks like elevated winter sports gear reinvented for city quests.

The line-up pushes Nike’s familiar Tech Fleece silhouettes further, transforming typical outdoor garments into sleek options for everyday style.

For the uninitiated, Tech Fleece clothing is synonymous with comfort and warmth, even in the harshest conditions. With the Boreas upgrade, it introduces premium materials and engineered textiles, making the pieces more resilient against the elements while cutting down on unnecessary weight.

The six-piece capsule, featuring three hoodies and matching pants in colorways such as grey-toned blue and black, anthracite and black, and sand and khaki olive, is arguably one of Nike’s warmest. Notably, the hoodies also feature built-in gaiters for extra protection. A detail reminiscent of snowboarding garb and sci-fi flicks, likely key inspirations behind this collection's unique hybrid design.

Made entirely from heavy-duty fleece and knit jersey and featuring proprietary Therma-FIT technology, the hoodies and pants offer extra insulation without sacrificing mobility.

The full tracksuit comes in an oversized fit with structured waterproof paneling that lends it an urban edge. Accordingly, Nike’s campaign material accompanying the drop was shot in NYC, marking the city streets as the training ground the collection is designed to conquer, though it will likely prove its worth even on the frozen piste.

Available starting October 2, the Nike Boreas Tech Fleece Collection retails at $195 for the oversized hoodie and $165 for the knit superwarm pants, available via Nike’s website alongside selected physical stores.

