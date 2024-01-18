Lana Del Rey Goes From Sad Girl to SKIMS Girl

The rumors are true: Lana Del Rey is a SKIMS girl! The internet's favorite Waffle House employee has booked a new gig as the face of SKIMS' Valentine's Day collection, confirming suspicions that she and Kim Kardashian are collaborating.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Earlier this week, netizens noticed that Lana, who rarely posts about brands and products, took to Instagram Stories with a shot of a SKIMS box. "Warning: things are about to get crazy... For a long time," she captioned the post. Particularly observant fans also pointed out that Lana followed the brand, as well as its very famous founder, on Instagram.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The campaign and collection, which drops online on January 23, comes at a particularly eventful moment for Lana. On Thursday morning, she teased a new song, "Henry, Come On," fueling speculation that she may be working on a new album.

On February 4, the singer will (fingers crossed!) appear at the 2024 Grammys, where she is nominated for five awards: Album of the Year and Best Alternative Album of the Year (Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd), Song of the Year ("A&W"), Best Alternative Music Performance ("A&W"), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance "Candy Necklace" feat. Jon Batiste).