Nike’s Techy Retro Runner, Made Perfectly Pastel

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Once designed for performance-first runners chasing personal bests, the new women’s-exclusive Zoom Vomero 5 “Team Gold/Seafoam” ditches the track for something softer, and a lot more wearable. 

And honestly? The palette hits year-round. Sandy gold, fresh pastel blue, and a hint of brown give it a look that just works. Meanwhile, mesh and leather overlays keep things breathable and structured. 

Originally launched in the early 2000s, the Vomero 5 was all about comfort tech.

The shoe features Zoom Air, Cushlon foam, and 3M hits that still hold up. But what really kept the shoe in the conversation is its retro-futurist design. 

Nike
Molded cages, layered uppers, and a nerdy silhouette made it lowkey became a fashion sleeper. (Shoutout to A-COLD-WALL*’s Samuel Ross for the 2018 reboot.)

Today, the Vomero 5 lives in lifestyle mode styled with cargos, jorts, or a satin slip dress if you’ve got it like that. Because not every run out for the day needs to be a race.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
