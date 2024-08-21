Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's High-Tech Air Max Running Shoe Got a Martian Makeover

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

The Nike Air Max Dn sneaker is quite the organic wonder.

Nike's high-tech "Canyon Rust/Red Stardust"-colored stomper has a harmonious build with a futuristic touch that gives it a Martian vibe both in silhouette and color.

The dust-hued mesh tongue and textured upper meet a pink midsole for a gaze-grabbing two-tone effect.

This rosy color scheme, paired with an ultramodern build, perches the Air Max Dn on the ledge of effortless grit. That is to say, it's by no means a dainty shoe, but it's so pretty I wouldn't want to bring these out to any treacherous terrain.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like the Air Max Dn shoes released prior to this new collab, the Nike Air Max Dn features the innovative four-tubed Air unit design, geared towards enhanced comfort over conventional Air cushioning.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This creates that walking on-air feel that will have you floating through festivals and fashion weeks all the same.

It also doesn't hurt that this system looks really cool, which is the most important aspect of any good Air Max variation.

Whether or not that's your thing, simply know that comfort will be of no issue with the Nike Air Max Dn sneaker collab, which releases on September 3 via Nike's website. Some folks are calling it a collaboration with British retailer Size? but that's a different, unreleased AM Dn.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Max Dn is a updated take on Nike's signature Air Max sneaker tech. It has the same lifted DNA as a classic Air Max shoe, with a futuristic upgrade. And even though the shoe is cosmically gorgeous, some serious science is still happening underneath the hood. Beauty and brains? I love to see it.

In February, Supreme became the first to collaborate with Nike's new-era Air Max, releasing a ruggedly refined sneaker in a black and white colorway an entire month prior to the sneaker's general release.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
CrocsClassic Boot Black
$65.00
Available in:
37/3838/3941/4242/4343/4445/4646/47
Multiple colors
Stone IslandPullover Hoodie Walnut
$435.00
Available in:
SMLXL
SalomonACS Pouch 2 Iron
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Techy New Air Max Gets Into the Olympic Spirit
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Dynamic Air Max Sneakers Are Running Wild
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's OG Running Shoe Is Reborn as a Wild Hybrid Air Max Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Takes Dn Madness to the West Coast
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Step Right Up: Nike’s Air Max Dn Launches at Dynamic Land in NYC
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • Nike's High-Tech Air Max Running Shoe Got a Martian Makeover
    • Sneakers
  • The Leah Kateb Effect Goes Way Beyond 'Love Island USA'
    • Style
  • These Life-Sized Playmobil Figures Are Works of Art
    • Art & Design
  • Well-Heeled Baddies Found Their New Ultra-Luxury Super Stomper
    • Sneakers
  • From adidas to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • The Year Business Wear Beat Streetwear
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now