Nike's High-Tech Air Max Running Shoe Got a Martian Makeover

The Nike Air Max Dn sneaker is quite the organic wonder.

Nike's high-tech "Canyon Rust/Red Stardust"-colored stomper has a harmonious build with a futuristic touch that gives it a Martian vibe both in silhouette and color.

The dust-hued mesh tongue and textured upper meet a pink midsole for a gaze-grabbing two-tone effect.

This rosy color scheme, paired with an ultramodern build, perches the Air Max Dn on the ledge of effortless grit. That is to say, it's by no means a dainty shoe, but it's so pretty I wouldn't want to bring these out to any treacherous terrain.

Like the Air Max Dn shoes released prior to this new collab, the Nike Air Max Dn features the innovative four-tubed Air unit design, geared towards enhanced comfort over conventional Air cushioning.

This creates that walking on-air feel that will have you floating through festivals and fashion weeks all the same.

It also doesn't hurt that this system looks really cool, which is the most important aspect of any good Air Max variation.

Whether or not that's your thing, simply know that comfort will be of no issue with the Nike Air Max Dn sneaker collab, which releases on September 3 via Nike's website. Some folks are calling it a collaboration with British retailer Size? but that's a different, unreleased AM Dn.

The Air Max Dn is a updated take on Nike's signature Air Max sneaker tech. It has the same lifted DNA as a classic Air Max shoe, with a futuristic upgrade. And even though the shoe is cosmically gorgeous, some serious science is still happening underneath the hood. Beauty and brains? I love to see it.

In February, Supreme became the first to collaborate with Nike's new-era Air Max, releasing a ruggedly refined sneaker in a black and white colorway an entire month prior to the sneaker's general release.