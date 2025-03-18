Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Latest Trail-Flavored Dad Shoe Is Walking on Sunshine

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For those wondering how the Nike Zoom Vomero Roam is doing, the outdoor-flavored Vomero sneaker is walking on sunshine.

Nike's latest Vomero Roam sneaker comes in a stunning basically tonal yellow colorway, nicknamed "Lightning." Nike also dropped a similar yellow Air Jordan 4 "Lightning" before, although its black accents made it more worthy of a "Bumblebee" nickname, in my opinion.

The bright scheme literally casts a spotlight on the shoe, highlighting its functional fixings like its protective rubber details and adjustable shoelaces.

Interestingly, the latest version doesn't feature the model's usual ripstop uppers. Instead, the yellow Vomero Roam comes with meshy underlays, which is more faithful to the traditional Vomero sneaker design. The new breezy upgrade makes the latest Vomero Roam perfect for summertime adventures — or better yet, roaming.

Surprise, surprise. These new Vomero Roam sneakers are expected to drop sometime during the approaching warmer seasons.

In 2024, Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker went from a beloved dad shoe to a trail-ready chunkster with the birth of the all-new Zoom Vomero Roam model. Nike eventually brought its classic Blazer Mid into the Roam universe, too.

The Zoom Vomero Roam packed more a punch than the Blazer Roams, though. The Vomero sneaker was already big, being a reliable retro running shoe. It's also LeBron James' favorite shoe (it's the go-to sneaker for family, really).

Combined with the gorpcore craze, Nike's Vomero Roam mashed together two crazes for what felt like a no-fail model.

Although the buzz quieted a bit since last year, Nike ain't giving up on the Vomero Roam, rolling out this bold "Lightning" iteration just in time for the change of seasons.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
