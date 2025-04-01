Events, Exhibitions & Exclusive Collabs: Everything Happening at Not In Milan

In the midst of the world’s biggest annual design event, Highsnobiety is launching the latest edition of Not In Milan.

On April 8, during Milan’s lauded design week, we’re taking over MAGMA Eventi Milano for Not In Milan: Classics Reinvented — an immersive cultural experience celebrating design heritage through a contemporary lens.

The 560-square-meter showroom and retail space, located just five minutes from the iconic Fondazione Prada, will be home to events, exclusive product releases, and a curated showroom and exhibition.

Highsnobiety

Bringing together a diverse group of partners, each piece in the Not In Milan exhibition explores the emotional resonance of design. This includes creations by NM3, Parasite 2.0, CARA \ DAVIDE, and more. Plus, designboom will present THE TABLE LAMP | 6 WAYS, a showcase exploring the table lamp as a design icon.

The Not In Milan space will be open daily from 11 am to 6 pm until April 11 (RSVP here to check it out). Meanwhile, a busy events schedule will be taking place.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

It all kicks off with an opening party hosted by Slam Jam and Public Possession, then a series of roundtable talks with Levi’s, the unveiling of a smart car, a panel discussion with designer Reese Cooper, and much more. Finally, ending the week with a bang, we have a closing party by Highsnobiety Soundsystem at the legendary venue Plastic, including sets from Massimiliano Pagliara, Lovefoxy, and Roi Perez.

Keep scrolling to see all the exclusive collections we're releasing as part of Not In Milan, worn by three Milanese locals: Saro Pomario, a chef and part of the Our Legacy team; Nicolò Ornaghi and Francesco Zorzi, two-thirds of the design collective behind NM3; and rising DJ Evissimax.

All the collections will be released online and in Milan on April 8, with 24-hour early access available on the Highsnobiety iOS app.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

The Attico

Milan-based fashion label The Attico writes a love letter to its hometown with its Not In Milan collection and installation. A three-piece collaboration, the products include a graphic tee that revives a photograph captured by The Attico’s founders for its SS19 collection, while faded garments and accessories nod to the hues of the Milanese skyline.

Highsnobiety

Bar Basso

More than a bar, Bar Basso is a Milanese institution synonymous with the city’s aperitivo culture since 1947. Revered for its timeless atmosphere and the invention of the Negroni Sbagliato, Bar Basso has become a symbol of Milan’s social and cultural fabric.

This capsule collection pays homage to Bar Basso’s enduring legacy, each piece reflecting decades of design, ritual, and aperitivo exploration.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Public Possession x Slam Jam

The Milanese street culture institution Slam Jam meets Public Possession, a Munich-based record label and creative collective, for a multi-faceted collaboration. The duo has created a 4-meter-tall installation, is hosting our opening party, and has designed a graphic-heavy Milan-themed tee and cap.

FILA

Italian sportswear giant FILA explores its history of shattering tennis-wear traditions for Not In Milan. The label has created an immersive tennis-themed installation complementing its Milano-branded, navy blue tracksuits.

Highsnobiety

UGG x Reese Cooper

Reese Cooper’s debut UGG collaboration is being unveiled during Not In Milan through an installation and a panel talk with the designer. The outdoorsy boots, crafted with GORE-TEX and CORDURA for extra ruggedness, will also be available to shop as part of our Not In Milan collection.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Plastic

Open since 1980, Plastic is a cornerstone of Milan’s nightlife culture. The late Andy Warhol described it as “one of the best clubs in the world,” and the likes of Madonna, Elton John, Prince, and Keith Haring are all said to have partied there.

As well as hosting the closing party of Not In Milan, we have partnered with the nightclub to create a capsule collection taking cues from its neon signage and chandelier-covered rooms.

Highsnobiety

XL EXTRALIGHT

Designed by Dutch artist and designer Sabine Marcelis, a range of donut-shaped flower pots is brought to life by XL EXTRALIGHT. The company’s pioneering foam material is lightweight, flexible, and makes for an unconventional-looking flower pot.

Highsnobiety Not In Milan

Bringing this year’s Classics Reinvented theme into tangible products is our in-line Not In Milan collection. Ranging from an embroidered apron to a set of pins, the release highlights iconic designers, the city’s architecture, and aperitivo culture.