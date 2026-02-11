With Everyone Else Doing Vans, Vans Is Now Doing... Camo Boots?!

One of the most loved skate shoes ever designed by Vans has just had a makeover of epic proportions at the hands of OAMC. And all this opposite every designer and their mom copying the former's three-eyelet classic.

From time-tested skate shoe to trail-ready hiking boot, OAMC's Vans Half Cab is one of the most original new takes on a silhouette we’ve seen for a minute.

Founded by ex-Supreme Creative Director Luke Meier and ex-Carhartt WIP Brand Manager Arnaud Faeh, OAMC definitely has the right roots to take on a silhouette like the revered Vans Half Cab.

But instead of digging into the silhouette’s long skating history, OAMC has flipped the script and swapped the classic vulcanized rubber sole unit for hard-wearing Vibram.

The OAMC x Vans Half Cab drops alongside an equally drastically reconfigured Vans Authentic which now resembles a derby shoe more than a skate classic.

The real star of the drop is the full-camo Half Cab, though. Durable canvas dressed in an all-over camo print is complemented by features like large metal eyelets, rope laces, velcro patch, and zipped pocket for the full outdoors effect.

Although totally transformed, the collaboration proves the ultimate versatility of the Half Cab silhouette which doesn’t look at all out of place in its new hiking outfit.

