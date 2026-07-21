RIP REI NYC

On July 23, REI Co-op will close its only New York store, shuttering by far the coolest retailer in SoHo. There's maybe only one or two vital stores left in SoHo, really, and REI was king of them all. Now, it's over.

If you didn't realize just how cool REI NYC actually was, you didn't know how good we had it.

REI NYC was cool because it was not intended to be cool. It was intended to be useful, as most cool things are. Like all REI locations, this one sold a selection of trend-agnostic necessities: Outdoor gear, utilitarian accessories, adventure equipment, trailmix. The usual.

In terms of stuff alone, REI NYC was great. As a devotee of true dad footwear — I'm talking Merrells and HOKAs. — it was heaven. Alongside all the latest stuff from really good brands like norda and Birkenstock, REI stocked a robust selection of secondhand and discount footwear among which I found many elderly gems, including several Merrell Jungle Mocs (the single greatest slip-on ever created).

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But REI was more than product.

The real appeal was the space itself, a quirkily retro buildout in a century-plus-old building. Its wrought-iron furnishings and spacious wood-trimmed staircase — very unusual for a NYC retailer — lead you down to a cavernous sub-level where I spent most of my time. Besides perusing the shoes and clothes, I came here to sit in the air conditioning, use the bathroom, refill my (REI) water bottle, and borrow the mirrors to check the fit.

Sounds like a dumb reason to love a store except when you know just how difficult it is to catch your breath in New York. So few stores are roomy or comfortable (or tolerant) enough to allow you to come in and relax. Even fewer have water fountains or seating. Basically none have a public restroom. (You could make a convincing argument that the truest tragedy of REI NYC's closing is the loss of yet another great downtown bathroom.)

It was also the vibes. Lots of tourists, sure, but also lots of older folks, lots of hiking/biking/jogging/camping folks, and lots of friendly staff even when it was busy, which it often was. No other retailer looked or felt like REI NYC.

So, why the closure? One of the rumors floated online relates to Co-op management's resistance to unionization. Others point to shaky financials that've led to a spate of store closures, including REI's Boston location.

The historic Puck building that housed REI NYC is owned by Kushner Companies, the real estate giant co-owned by Jared Kushner, so it's equally likely that REI's decision was prompted by a rent increase. (REI did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.)

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Either way, the venerable outdoor company's old space won't be vacant for long. OpenAI is coming to town. Yep, the extremely uncool-cool grandpacore store is being replaced by face of tech dystopia. Can't make it up.

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