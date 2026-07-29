Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

There's Never Been a Better Time to Be a Fabric Nerd

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
taiga takahashi
1 / 8

It's never been easier to access good clothes and thank god. We didn't know how bad we had it all those years ago in the good-clothes dark ages. Back then, this sorta stuff could only be imported from Japan. Now, you can buy it from three dozen different retailers in America alone. And with increased access comes greater appreciation of the great stuff that makes great clothes.

Taiga Takahashi's Fall/Winter 2026 lookbook is reason to consider this. Between sumptuous film photographs of excellent outfits, the real star of the show steps forth: Gorgeous, sumptuous, touchably terrific textiles. Sun-bleached cotton jersey! Pillow-soft chambray! Neppy, slubby, one-washed denim! Delicious.

shop taiga takahashi
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Takahashi's eponymous label has been run by a team of true garmentos since the young designer's untimely passing a few years back. They've done a remarkable job keeping his clothing legacy alive with increasingly excellent collections packed with not just workwear reproductions but workwear reproductions with soul. And that soul is manifested in the materials more than anything else.

Bleach-splashed jeans and mud-dyed chore coats, rarities during the early days of Takahashi's label, are now de rigueur. And it's good. These hands-on treatments underscore the depths of the fabrics, often sourced and woven in Japan to the exacting standard of Takahashi's label, and give the classic clothes more life.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And the clothes are classic, defined by boxy turn-of-the-20th-century silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But with such direct silhouettes, POV-driven fabrics become all the more meaningful. And Taiga Takahashi's increasing embrace of pre-patched denim and sunbaked chambray reflects the growing hunger for fabrics as good as the garments they shape.

Takahashi's hardly alone here: We're lucky enough to be living through a moment where quotidian objects are elevated with next-level materials that themselves turn conventions on their head as everyone from clothing giants to up-next talent treat textiles like the main event that they ought to be.

Retailers are inundated with clothes made exquisite by their incredible organic cottons and washed linens and hand-spun wools. These used to be a rarity but now, they are the norm. And clothes have become as much about the feel as the look.

Hence why the fabrics share time in Takahashi's imagery with the actual clothes themselves, because we're at the point where textiles are pulling the weight they ought to have pulled all this time. And people are paying attention, checking blends and putting stock into stuff sourced from fancy Italian and Japanese mills.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A new generation of fabric nerds has been born. And menswear is all the better for it.

shop taiga takahashi

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Yes, “Made in New York” Clothing Is Still a Thing
  • How Did This Mysterious Shoe Brand Come To Define Good Footwear?
  • OpenAI's New Merch Line Is Proof that Tech Bros Are Stuck in 2022
What To Read Next
  • There's Never Been a Better Time to Be a Fabric Nerd
  • Crocs’ Trusty Clog Has Been Proteinmaxxing Like Never Before
  • When the World's Simplest Sneaker Starts Experimenting, You Get GAT Loafers
  • Only Satisfy Could Make Tasteful Climbing Gear Out of Vintage Levi's
  • New Balance Is Sneakily Becoming a Basketball Sneaker Powerhouse
  • Chase Sapphire Reserve and Highsnobiety Kicked It for the Final Watch Party
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now