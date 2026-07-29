There's Never Been a Better Time to Be a Fabric Nerd

It's never been easier to access good clothes and thank god. We didn't know how bad we had it all those years ago in the good-clothes dark ages. Back then, this sorta stuff could only be imported from Japan. Now, you can buy it from three dozen different retailers in America alone. And with increased access comes greater appreciation of the great stuff that makes great clothes.

Taiga Takahashi's Fall/Winter 2026 lookbook is reason to consider this. Between sumptuous film photographs of excellent outfits, the real star of the show steps forth: Gorgeous, sumptuous, touchably terrific textiles. Sun-bleached cotton jersey! Pillow-soft chambray! Neppy, slubby, one-washed denim! Delicious.

Takahashi's eponymous label has been run by a team of true garmentos since the young designer's untimely passing a few years back. They've done a remarkable job keeping his clothing legacy alive with increasingly excellent collections packed with not just workwear reproductions but workwear reproductions with soul. And that soul is manifested in the materials more than anything else.

Bleach-splashed jeans and mud-dyed chore coats, rarities during the early days of Takahashi's label, are now de rigueur. And it's good. These hands-on treatments underscore the depths of the fabrics, often sourced and woven in Japan to the exacting standard of Takahashi's label, and give the classic clothes more life.

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And the clothes are classic, defined by boxy turn-of-the-20th-century silhouettes.

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But with such direct silhouettes, POV-driven fabrics become all the more meaningful. And Taiga Takahashi's increasing embrace of pre-patched denim and sunbaked chambray reflects the growing hunger for fabrics as good as the garments they shape.

Takahashi's hardly alone here: We're lucky enough to be living through a moment where quotidian objects are elevated with next-level materials that themselves turn conventions on their head as everyone from clothing giants to up-next talent treat textiles like the main event that they ought to be.

Retailers are inundated with clothes made exquisite by their incredible organic cottons and washed linens and hand-spun wools. These used to be a rarity but now, they are the norm. And clothes have become as much about the feel as the look.

Hence why the fabrics share time in Takahashi's imagery with the actual clothes themselves, because we're at the point where textiles are pulling the weight they ought to have pulled all this time. And people are paying attention, checking blends and putting stock into stuff sourced from fancy Italian and Japanese mills.

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A new generation of fabric nerds has been born. And menswear is all the better for it.

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