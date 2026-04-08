Onitsuka Tiger Made Japanese Denim Aprons for Tokyo's Hottest New Hang

There's putting in work, and then there's putting in werk. And Onitsuka Tiger? Oh, it's doing both.

Best known for its thin retro sneakers, Onitsuka is getting into the restaurant business.

Ok, so Onitsuka Tiger isn't launching a flagship eatery or anything, but the Japanese brand is crafting some delightfully refined uniforms for Soho House. And these pieces are just as delectable as any katsu curry or margherita pizza.

In collaboration with the opening of Soho House in Tokyo, Onitsuka Tiger is getting the members-only club right with some super sharp uniforms, bringing new meaning to the term “serve.”

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Centered on Japanese denim, the collection is an intentional blend of top-tier jeans and modern sartorial functionality based on Onitsuka Tiger's Denivita collection, which features various Japanese-made denim pieces like wide-leg denim, skirts, and hoodies.

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But the crux of the collection is sturdy Japanese denim, which has become the global industry standard for indigo-dyed workwear, bar none.

The new Soho House uniforms feature restaurant staples like waist aprons and full-length iterations, but the real standout pieces are the denim dazzlers that look too good to work in. Well, almost. From shirt jackets to jeans and cotton white t-shirts, this collection is so structurally refined in its disposition that it's hard to believe these pieces were made with matcha lemonades and chicken karaage in mind.

But despite the elevated space Japanese denim occupies in the global style zeitgeist, these pieces are much more than just fashionable jeans. Japanese denim is categorically durable and heavy in composition meaning it can more than withstand a casual fine dining kitchen or two and, even better, it'll look better as it ages and wears in.

That is to say, despite how nice it looks, Onitsuka Tiger's denim was bred to put in the work.

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