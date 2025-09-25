Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Onitsuka Tiger’s Urban Fantasy Is Littered With Contrasts

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Onitsuka Tiger brought a slice of Japan to Milan with its Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Titled Urban Fantasy, the summer collection took inspiration from Tokyo, the city where the brand is based. The combination of modernity and tradition found in the Japanese capital city was directly translated into clothing. 

Shop New Arrivals

In the final look of the 49-piece collection, for instance, a sharp dark-brown double-breasted suit with gold buttons was paired with a red zip-up track jacket, a distinct clashing of dress codes that epitomizes the contrasts found throughout the SS26 show. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Elsewhere, crinkled worn-in-looking shirts combined with skimpy ‘70s-style track shorts or oversized leather biker jackets were layered atop flowy beige floral dresses.

For a brand founded in 1949 as a sportswear label, and best-known for its athletic gear, this was a varied selection of casualwear. However, Onitsuka Tiger didn’t forget its roots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The label’s Mexico 66 sneakers, initially made famous for their cameo in the film Kill Bill and more recently popularised as TikTok’s reigning post-Samba sneaker, make an appearance transformed into soft satin ballet-style shoes. 

In a collection full of twists and turns, even Onitsuka Tiger’s most storied item isn’t safe from the brand’s playful tinkering. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Action Bronson x New Balance Enter the Tiger Eye
  • In Tiger Camo, Nike's High-Tech Air Max Sneaker Is a Hidden Heater
  • For SS26, Junya Watanabe & New Balance Bulk Up
  • Road Trip! Bode SS26 Is Off to Camp
  • Onitsuka Tiger’s Red Concept Store Roars Into London With Pop-Up Pub Experience
What To Read Next
  • To Perfect the Canadian Tuxedo, Yohji Yamamoto Calls For Reinforcements
  • Cutesy Nike Sneakers Soft Enough to Cuddle
  • Onitsuka Tiger’s Urban Fantasy Is Littered With Contrasts
  • No One Loves Anoraks More Than Liam Gallagher. He Loves This One Most of All
  • Everyone Watches Natasha Cloud
  • The Boat Shoe But Better (Again) (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now