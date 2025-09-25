Onitsuka Tiger’s Urban Fantasy Is Littered With Contrasts

Onitsuka Tiger brought a slice of Japan to Milan with its Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Titled Urban Fantasy, the summer collection took inspiration from Tokyo, the city where the brand is based. The combination of modernity and tradition found in the Japanese capital city was directly translated into clothing.

In the final look of the 49-piece collection, for instance, a sharp dark-brown double-breasted suit with gold buttons was paired with a red zip-up track jacket, a distinct clashing of dress codes that epitomizes the contrasts found throughout the SS26 show.

Elsewhere, crinkled worn-in-looking shirts combined with skimpy ‘70s-style track shorts or oversized leather biker jackets were layered atop flowy beige floral dresses.

For a brand founded in 1949 as a sportswear label, and best-known for its athletic gear, this was a varied selection of casualwear. However, Onitsuka Tiger didn’t forget its roots.

The label’s Mexico 66 sneakers, initially made famous for their cameo in the film Kill Bill and more recently popularised as TikTok’s reigning post-Samba sneaker, make an appearance transformed into soft satin ballet-style shoes.

In a collection full of twists and turns, even Onitsuka Tiger’s most storied item isn’t safe from the brand’s playful tinkering.

