Is This Non-Watch Watch the Most Honest Timepiece?

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Watches

Watches used to be about telling time. Now, they’re about telling the truth. 

No one really needs a watch to know the time anymore, which is why Our Legacy’s “No Time Watch” is perfect. It’s a fully non-functional watch that does absolutely nothing. Honesty in horology.

Our LegacyNo Time Watch
$870.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
In a world where utility is inescapable, the No Time Watch says the quiet part out loud: This is a watch you aren’t buying for the time but to show off.

And, so, it’s kind of genius.

Our Legacy’s No Time Watch is a solid slab of brushed .925 sterling silver strapped to the wrist by two pieces of handsome Horween Chromexcel leather and complete with raised indexes, a decorative crown, and not a single mechanism inside.

Our Legacy
1 / 3

It lives up to the name, to be sure, though it’s also as stylish as any silver bracelet. It just so happens to be a watch-shaped reminder that the idea of a watch, as opposed to the function, is what most people are actually drawn to.

At a time when your phone, laptop, microwave, smart fridge, and even your e-bike can tell you the time, the whole premise of a wristwatch has become more of a gesture than a necessity. So why not go all the way?

This watch leans into the fact that you’re not actually using it to keep track of anything except how good it looks to have something on your wrist. It’s sort of like buying a candle and never lighting it or wearing glasses with no prescription.

In other words, it’s purely aesthetic, which thus makes it's purpose that much more honest.

Retailing at $870 on the Highsnobiety Shop, the Our Legacy No Time Watch is even a luxury item, at that.

Because what’s more luxurious than spending money on something that’s effectively useless?

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
