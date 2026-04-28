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In Olive Green, Nike's Zippered Air Max Is Earth-Toned Perfection

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 95 Zip sneaker is so back. For clarity, the model officially returned in 2025 and even received a couple of nice colorways for its relaunch. But the newest "Medium Olive" pairs are so good, it feels like the real comeback.

The earthy Air Maxes ditch the model's usual suede for something more buttery, appearing with creamy leather layers on its upper instead.

Shop Nike Air Max 95

The zipper remains untouched, of course (it's not called the Air Maz Zip for nothing). However, Nike has added some mesh to the lace cover, making the shoe more breathable for the warmer days ahead.

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Nike introduced its zippered Air Max sneaker back in 2001, and at the time, it was simply known as the Air Max Z. It's honestly like an Air Max Sunder, but with AM95 details. Funny enough, the Air Max Zip is just a couple of years younger than the Sunder.

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When Nike brought back the Zip last year, it was as if time hadn't passed at all, with the sneaker retaining many original specs and simple details. And the brand ensured its return was stylish, offering the sneaker in nice colorways like black and off-white.

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But the "Medium Olive," with its updated materials and slicker look, might be the best-looking pair to come from the revival. And they're set to release sometime this summer on Nike's website, likely around the model's usual $210 price.

Shop Nike
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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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