Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Wonderfully Textural Dad Shoe Is an N7 Gem

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We've seen many good-looking Nike P-6000 sneakers over the years. But the latest "Dusty Peach" pairs are N7 beauties.

That's right. The P-6000 has joined the N7 collection, receiving a beautiful and textural spin inspired by indigenous cultures. There are intricate patterns woven throughout the upper and even the shoelaces, joined by rust-orange suede overlays and cream-colored mesh underlays.

Shop Nike P-6000
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And on the tongue and insoles, an "N7" marks the spot, confirming these particular dad shoes are very much a special release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Indeed. One of the great things about Nike's N7 collection is that proceeds go to the N7 fund, which supports indigenous youth in athletic spaces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So, sneakerheads are not only getting extremely nice sneakers but also helping create better futures for these communities. And yes, the shoes are quite good. Previous releases have included moccasins-turned-runners, Dunks with braided Swooshes, and even textured Gato sneakers.

Now, the sportswear brand returns with these beautiful N7 dad shoes, which are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this year.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Sleeper Soccer Shoe Can Not Be Sidelined
  • In Messing With Its Most Recognizable Sneaker, Nike Is Playing With Fire
  • Even in Electric Pink, the Classic Nike Dad Stepper Doesn’t Lose Its Cool
  • In Olive Green, Nike's Zippered Air Max Is Earth-Toned Perfection
What To Read Next
  • Why Doesn't Anyone Notice When Japan's Biggest Brands Collab?
  • How Women Are Reclaiming the "Lipstick Effect" Through Jewelry
  • This Quiet Luxury Football Kit Is for Everyone
  • Who’s the Brand Behind The $1,000 Jordan Jacket?
  • This Workwear Is Meant to Be Worked In
  • Nike’s Sleeper Soccer Shoe Can Not Be Sidelined
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now