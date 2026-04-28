Nike’s Wonderfully Textural Dad Shoe Is an N7 Gem

We've seen many good-looking Nike P-6000 sneakers over the years. But the latest "Dusty Peach" pairs are N7 beauties.

That's right. The P-6000 has joined the N7 collection, receiving a beautiful and textural spin inspired by indigenous cultures. There are intricate patterns woven throughout the upper and even the shoelaces, joined by rust-orange suede overlays and cream-colored mesh underlays.

And on the tongue and insoles, an "N7" marks the spot, confirming these particular dad shoes are very much a special release.

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Indeed. One of the great things about Nike's N7 collection is that proceeds go to the N7 fund, which supports indigenous youth in athletic spaces.

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So, sneakerheads are not only getting extremely nice sneakers but also helping create better futures for these communities. And yes, the shoes are quite good. Previous releases have included moccasins-turned-runners, Dunks with braided Swooshes, and even textured Gato sneakers.

Now, the sportswear brand returns with these beautiful N7 dad shoes, which are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this year.

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