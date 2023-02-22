Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Techwear Is Parel Studios' Bread & Butter

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Have you ever thought of the process of movement? Well, if you ask creative director of Danish tech wear brand Parel Studios, Michael Lennheden; that’s all he thinks about.

Founded back in 2020, Parel Studios’ aim has been clear since day one: to create good-looking and well-made functional clothing. And while that might seem simple (isn’t every brand doing that nowadays?), they’re doing it with a certain panache.

“With Parel we like to be able to embody all apparel categories and we aim to eventually master each area the best we possibly can,” Lennheden told Highsnobiety in a recent interview.

“We move in between the fashion and lifestyle scene, and the activewear outdoor/performance scenes, grabbing inspiration from both ends.”

For SS23, Lennheden commissioned photographer Adam Titchener to co-create a campaign that not only showcased the brand’s gear in all its glory, but that honed in on the aforementioned process of movement.

The result? Wonderful.

With favorites like the Senja Jacket, Atlas Vest, Narva Pants, and the Lokka Bag (all of which are available online now), Parel Studios keeps on giving their clientele the most wanted pieces and items, but with constant elevation in quality and, of course, functionality.

”Our business is in constant movement, and so are we as a civilization,” continued Lennheden.

“I think it’s important that we stick to our aim and mission, which has been to create long lasting, functional clothing that work in the city as well as with an active lifestyle, yet keep on evolving the design process with time.”

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
