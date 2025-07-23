The One Thing Polo Does Better Than Prep? Prep by the Beach

Polo Ralph Lauren is launching a vacation-y capsule to celebrate Oak Bluffs, a historically Black town on the island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Designed in partnership with alumni from both Spelman and Morehouse colleges, this project is part of Polo's ongoing efforts to support racial equity and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).

Maritime cable knits, faded caps, canvas totes, crested varsity jackets, and summer sport coats make up the bulk of this range of coastal and collegiate attire, meshing Polo's all-American roots with a distinctly Oak Bluffs-blend of beachy prepwear and the two schools’ rich sartorial codes. .

"What you're seeing isn't just clothing; it's a celebration of a place that has quietly been setting cultural trends and preserving cherished traditions for over a century," says David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren. "We wanted to capture that energy – the connections you make, the generational stories, the distinctive Martha’s Vineyard aesthetic – and translate it into a collection that feels both historically reverent and modern."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Accompanying the collection's release, a short documentary titled “A Portrait of the American Dream: Oak Bluffs” will screen at the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival come August to commemorate the community and cultural legacy of this small but very special seaside haven.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The campaign draws inspiration from the aforementioned feature's archival source material, and marks the return of photographer Nadine Ijewere and cinematographer Azariah Bjørvig to Polo, who previously worked with Ralph Lauren on the very first Morehouse and Spelman collaboration back in 2022.

Available from July 23 on its website, Polo's incredibly stylish, nautically themed Oak Bluffs assortment can also be purchased at either Morehouse's or Spelman's campus book shops.

Its proceeds will contribute to the Ralph Lauren company's continuous endorsement of neighborhood-preserving nonprofits like The Cottagers Inc., and the financing of HBCU scholarships.

Money well spent, every which way.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.