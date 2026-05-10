Nike’s Techiest Air Max Rides a Different Wave

Nike's latest Air Max 95 sneaker isn't your normal Air Max 95. It's the most techy version of the model yet.

The Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech sees the model take a break from the classic '90s design, swapping out the standard stacked upper for a more modern look.

It's slightly futuristic and even cleaner now. The classic wavy layers have been reduced to these clean swirly lines, while the smooth mesh underlays only enhances the new techy-minimalist vibe.

And those Big Bubbles? They pair quite nicely with the Air Max's new technical gear.

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It's not the first time the sportswear giant stepped away from the model's signature design. Nike has dropped a few updated versions over the years. There have been pairs with big Swooshes on the side as well as zippered versions (summer-approved zip-ups included). The Big Bubble Tech is another nice outfit for the collection.

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Nike's Air Max 95 BB Tech snekaer debuted in three colorways. As we speak, the "Black/Iron Grey" and "Medium Ash" colorways are now available on the brand's website for $200.

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