Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Techiest Air Max Rides a Different Wave

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's latest Air Max 95 sneaker isn't your normal Air Max 95. It's the most techy version of the model yet.

The Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech sees the model take a break from the classic '90s design, swapping out the standard stacked upper for a more modern look.

Shop Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

It's slightly futuristic and even cleaner now. The classic wavy layers have been reduced to these clean swirly lines, while the smooth mesh underlays only enhances the new techy-minimalist vibe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And those Big Bubbles? They pair quite nicely with the Air Max's new technical gear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's not the first time the sportswear giant stepped away from the model's signature design. Nike has dropped a few updated versions over the years. There have been pairs with big Swooshes on the side as well as zippered versions (summer-approved zip-ups included). The Big Bubble Tech is another nice outfit for the collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Air Max 95 BB Tech snekaer debuted in three colorways. As we speak, the "Black/Iron Grey" and "Medium Ash" colorways are now available on the brand's website for $200.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Strikes Gold With a Crazy-Clean Chrome Air Max
  • Nike’s Blue “Scorpion” Air Max Belongs in the Tiffany Store
  • A Denim Nike Air Force 1 So Good, It's Literally One of a Kind
  • In a Sea Of Blues, Nike's Original Sneaker Is Making Waves
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Sharply Dressed Samba Sings a Different Tune
  • Carhartt Put the WIP in Whip
  • This Simply Cute Mary Jane Sneaker Is Reebok's Answer to Balletcore
  • Nike Strikes Gold With a Crazy-Clean Chrome Air Max
  • Nike’s Blue “Scorpion” Air Max Belongs in the Tiffany Store
  • The Latest & Greatest TAG Heuer F1 Watch Runs on Sun
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now