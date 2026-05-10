These Wild Patched-Up Vans Sneakers Literally Get Better With Age (EXCLUSIVE)

Vans' next collaboration is literally aged to perfection. And designed by a brand called *Better With Age, at that.

The Los Angeles vintage-meet-luxury brand has made old Vans, well, even older, reimagining the classic Authentic and Half Cab skate model with luxe, worn-in details.

The collaborative Authentic features sun-faded blue canvas uppers alongside a deliberately yellowed platform sole and co-branded leather labels, for instance, while the Half Cabs wear similar vintage flavoring but with leather kiltie tassels.

*Better With Age has also covered its Vans sneakers with these oversized patches (actual vintage patches, by the way). And if you don't like them, you can change them.

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On May 15, five days before the sneakers drop at *Better With Age's website, the brand will host a workshop at Dover Street Market London that allows customers to make the sneakers their own by adding as many or as few patches as they like, even throwing in some brass beads as desired for added razzle-dazzle.

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The DSM event will also feature other treats like *Better With Age's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, a t-shirt archive book, and an exclusive t-shirt.

Founded by Remy Milchman, *Better With Age has built a pretty massive following with its luxury one-off vintage pieces, which are sourced directly by the brand and redesigned by hand.

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Its specialty is graphic-heavy clothes with classic "streetwear-wearing punk skater" energy, like Charlie Brown tees reading "Happiness is an illusion" and washed jorts patched up like the Vans sneakers.

*Better With Age's collab fits right into what Vans is doing right now, which is honestly a little bit of everything (and it's working). The brand is cooking, as the kids might say, pushing stylish yet shred-able designs like crochet skate shoes, pearlized sneakers with Mattias Gollin, and sold-out Old Skools inspired by rare Chanel bags.

But nothing's rarer than a one-of-one skate shoe.

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