The adidas Samba Slip-on Is a Luxurious Summer Treat for the Feet

Just when you thought the adidas Samba couldn't get better or more wearable, adidas turns it into an easy summer slip-on.

Imagine all the things that make the Samba a reliable everyday sneaker, but in slipper form. That's basically the Samba Mule.

It's a backless, summer-ready Samba model, featuring nice leather and woven materials on the upper, alongside signature details like flat rubber soles and the T-toe. Dare we say the Samba looks even more luxe without the heel?

With summer around the corner, adidas is definitely getting ahead of the hot weather with more breathable sneakers and slip-on styles. The Adimule, a.k.a adidas "Birkenstocks," has returned with fresh fits for the season. At the same time, the brand just dropped more espadrille sneakers with CLOT.

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Now, it's summer-fying the Samba.

The Samba Mule looks to get a pretty decent-sized rollout, complete with a few color options, including off-white, brown, and indigo. Expect them to drop on adidas' website sometime this summer.

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