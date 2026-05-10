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A Denim Nike Air Force 1 So Good, It's Literally One of a Kind

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike initially designed these crisp denim Air Force 1 Low sneakers just for Kobe Bryant. Now, the sportswear brand is making them available to everyone.

Official images of the new Kobe Bryant x Air Force 1 Low sneakers have emerged, revealing a clean denim take on the ultra-classic Nike model. Layers of dark and light denim meet bright orange stitching, all inspired by the Bryant's player-exclusive pairs from 2006. According to the streets, the 2026 pairs are super genuine to the originals.

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Like other Kobe Forces, the stylish denim sneakers also feature the signature chunky soles topped with Bryant's signature, and his Sheath logo embroidered on the heel.

We've seen many nice Kobe Bryant Air Force 1s, including textural "Linen" pairs and "Soft Yellow" sneakers inspired by Bryant's practice pajamas. Let's not forget the slick snakeskin versions, which really speak to the Mamba mentality.

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But bringing back a one-off Kobe Air Force 1 and giving it a long-awaited wider release? That's a pretty jean-ius move for Nike.

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Even better, the brand is expected to drop them on its website sometime in the summer. Who knows? With the official images out, we may catch them sooner rather than later.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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