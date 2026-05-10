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ASICS' Top-Shelf $280 Dad Shoe Is a Wearable Martini

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
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If slow and steady wins the race, surely elderly runners set the pace? That's the general vibe ASICS has been putting down lately with its well-established cohort of aged-up dad shoes, including the beefy SportStyle GEL-Kinetic 2.0.

This time, ASICS, an unsung hero in the dad shoe space, is upping the geriatric ante with an olive martini-coded take on its signature GEL-Kinetic 2.0.

shop asics GEL-Kinetic 2.0 here
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Naturally, the deep green mesh paneling represents the fleshly outer layer of an olive, while the red outsole is the proverbial pimiento. 

That would mean the chunky white midsole, which provides the shoe with ASICS' superb cushioning, is the stuffed blue cheese, duh.

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Underneath all of that, ASICS' GEL-Kinetic 2.0’s clear scutoid GEL pods, which give the shoe some of that aughts-adjacent swag, is the crisp vermouth that really ties everything together.

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Available on the ASICS website for $280, the GEL-Kinetic 2.0 is the top shelf of ASICS' dad shoes and, honestly, dad shoes in general. This is thanks to the enhanced tech that drives the shoe like the enhanced Scutoid GEL technology which gives the shoe a float-like feeling. It's an elevated dad shoe and the price reflects as much.

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When it comes to mesh paneling and molded overlays, ASICS has more than mastered the art of nostalgic running shoes. There’s not a backyard barbecue immune to the charms of a crisp ASICS sneaker.

It's not that ASICS invented dad shoes altogether, but this specific brand of techy paternal swag is where ASICS excels.

shop asics here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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