To Prada, Fashion Is Art. And So Is Basketball

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
Prada
Do not dunk the black harness-clad Prada basketball. Prada itself describes this piece of luxe sports equipment simply as a “collector's item,” indicating that this stylish sphere is not actual sport equipment. 

Seems like someone in Milan wants you to rethink what it means to be ballin’.

Fastened into a specially-made nylon Prada harness, this sleek black basketball is simply decorated with white-colored grooves and a triangle Prada logo stamped into the middle.   

It’s camp, it’s fashion, and it’s… $975 on Prada's website. But the absurdity doesn’t stop there.

Prada’s created corresponding earrings, necklaces, and bracelets that shrink its luxurious basketball into jewelry. 

Prada
Priced at only $25 less than the full-size basketball, the Prada necklace makes the almost-$1k basketball seem like a good deal. And when you compare it with previous high-fashion basketballs, it’s almost a steal. 

Chanel lobbed out its own luxe basketball in 2019: black, white, and chained, priced around $2,400. Louis Vuitton dropped one with the NBA under Virgil’s direction, more performance-forward, still luxury ($2,000).

And Prada’s no stranger to lavish sports gear, either. Branded tennis balls, soccer balls, even a $2,050 bocce set… you could have a whole Prada-themed sports day if you wanted.

Just don't actually use these things for sport.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
