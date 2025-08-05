To Prada, Fashion Is Art. And So Is Basketball

Do not dunk the black harness-clad Prada basketball. Prada itself describes this piece of luxe sports equipment simply as a “collector's item,” indicating that this stylish sphere is not actual sport equipment.

Seems like someone in Milan wants you to rethink what it means to be ballin’.

Fastened into a specially-made nylon Prada harness, this sleek black basketball is simply decorated with white-colored grooves and a triangle Prada logo stamped into the middle.

It’s camp, it’s fashion, and it’s… $975 on Prada's website. But the absurdity doesn’t stop there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Prada’s created corresponding earrings, necklaces, and bracelets that shrink its luxurious basketball into jewelry.

Prada 1 / 3

Priced at only $25 less than the full-size basketball, the Prada necklace makes the almost-$1k basketball seem like a good deal. And when you compare it with previous high-fashion basketballs, it’s almost a steal.

Chanel lobbed out its own luxe basketball in 2019: black, white, and chained, priced around $2,400. Louis Vuitton dropped one with the NBA under Virgil’s direction, more performance-forward, still luxury ($2,000).

And Prada’s no stranger to lavish sports gear, either. Branded tennis balls, soccer balls, even a $2,050 bocce set… you could have a whole Prada-themed sports day if you wanted.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Just don't actually use these things for sport.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.