To Prada, Fashion Is Art. And So Is Basketball
Do not dunk the black harness-clad Prada basketball. Prada itself describes this piece of luxe sports equipment simply as a “collector's item,” indicating that this stylish sphere is not actual sport equipment.
Seems like someone in Milan wants you to rethink what it means to be ballin’.
Fastened into a specially-made nylon Prada harness, this sleek black basketball is simply decorated with white-colored grooves and a triangle Prada logo stamped into the middle.
It’s camp, it’s fashion, and it’s… $975 on Prada's website. But the absurdity doesn’t stop there.
Prada’s created corresponding earrings, necklaces, and bracelets that shrink its luxurious basketball into jewelry.
Priced at only $25 less than the full-size basketball, the Prada necklace makes the almost-$1k basketball seem like a good deal. And when you compare it with previous high-fashion basketballs, it’s almost a steal.
Chanel lobbed out its own luxe basketball in 2019: black, white, and chained, priced around $2,400. Louis Vuitton dropped one with the NBA under Virgil’s direction, more performance-forward, still luxury ($2,000).
And Prada’s no stranger to lavish sports gear, either. Branded tennis balls, soccer balls, even a $2,050 bocce set… you could have a whole Prada-themed sports day if you wanted.
Just don't actually use these things for sport.
