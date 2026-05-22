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ASICS Have Somehow Made Their Cleanest Techy Dad Shoe Even Cleaner

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

When ASICS does a collab, more often than not, it knows not to mess with its already perfected formula—aka, the dad shoe.

The brand's newest pairing with HIDDEN NY honors that silhouette but also has some fun with it.

shop asics

The duo aren’t here to play it safe. For their GEL-KINETIC 2.0 collab, the New York tastemakers go full “Past, Present, Future,” bridging Y2K nostalgia with Y3K fantasy.

If you like your sneakers with a side of design history, this one’s for you. It’s a mash-up of old school ASICS with bits borrowed from the GEL-KINETIC and GEL-FRANTIC. What’s new is the ASICS branding on the side panels: techy, aesthetically blurry, and looking like a graphic designer found some extra free time.

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The colorway does wonders, too. Crisp white with hits of bright green, clean enough for a tennis tournament, ready for the track, and just as suited for the street. The scootoid-shaped pod under the heel and signature cushioning make it more than a lifestyle sneaker. Thank God.

Available May 23 at the Tokyo pop-up, with a global release June 5.

shop GEL-KINETIC 2.0

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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