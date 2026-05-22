Nike’s Eccentric Mesh Slip-On Has Zero Interest In Fitting In

We’ve come to accept Nike’s outlandish elderly sandal at this point. It seemed bizarre at first, sure, but through NikeSKIMS iterations and its own numerous models, it's fair to call it a pretty cool sneaker alternative.

Now, a new version is coming. Enter the Rift 2.

Unlike the other Rifts, this isn’t a sandal. No velcro strap here. Instead, things have gotten even simpler. It’s a slip-on.

A bit of backstory here for context: the original Air Rift was first introduced in ‘92 and was then upgraded in 2002 after high demand. This 2026 version is the Air Rift officially making a comeback. And given the fact that the silhouette and general design are a hot commodity right now, there isn’t a better time for it.

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The moody colorway helps distinguish it too. We’re used to monochromatic versions of these mesh slip-ons. This one is accented with forest green and red hits. Of course, the signature split-toe remains. A cool feature a year ago. Standard practice at this point.

Wear these to work, wear these to work out… wear these to swim? The point is, Nike knows it’s cool to wear what you once would have never looked twice at.

The Rift 2 will drop on Nike's website June 2.

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