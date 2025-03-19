Only Ralph Lauren Makes Baseball Merch Genuinely Cool

Ralph Lauren and the MLB, two American icons that taste great together. The pair independently represent classically American sartorial cues and, combined, they have the power to deliver deliciously dapper collections that transcend mere merch.

Baseball stan or not, you can tell that Ralph Lauren’s MLB collections are peerless displays of refined sports style. Whether you know the difference between an outfield and an outhouse? Irrelevant.

Expansion is the only thing that could make Ralph Lauren's existing MLB dominance, mostly manifested with the New York Yankees, any stronger, which happens to be exactly what the American luxury house did for the 2025 season.

The Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers are joining Ralph Lauren's roster as Ralph Lauren's partnership with the MLB goes into extra innings.

Lauren’s new MLB collection may be bigger but it’s not necessarily better — if only because previous collabs were basically perfect. Instead, it’s the same level of RL excellence epitomized by satin stadium jackets made with cotton and wool and embellished with Ralph Lauren appliqué and team logos.

You also get the usual fleece sweaters, hoodies, and baseball caps but the crux of it all is exactly what you expect. Would it even be a Ralph Lauren collection if there weren't a handful of collared polos? No, it wouldn't.

This collaboration, available on Ralph Lauren's website, upends the norms of branded sportswear. Not only are the garments cut from materials like satin and wool, atypical for logo'd layers, they’re also tailored with a focus on fit. No shapeless windbreakers here.

This isn't your standard stadium merch — these are well-made pieces worthy of a wardrobe. An oversized baseball tee only ever worn as a sleep shirt? Not so much. No shade to the freebies that get tossed in those t-shirt cannons but this ain't that. It’s Ralph.