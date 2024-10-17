Baseball Fan or Not, Can't Deny Ralph Lauren & the Yankees' Style Genius

Ralph Lauren and the NY Yankees make for comfortable bedfellows, what with Ralph's inimitable New Yorkishness. But for Fall/Winter 2024, Ralph Lauren's Yankees partnerships hit peak stylishness.

That's a high bar, given the mass popularity of the prior RL x Yankees collections. But you don't get to be best in your respective fields by settling for "good enough."

Yes, the latest RL and Yankees offering is so strong that it's garnering international appreciation, especially in Asia where Korean and Japanese blogs are resharing photos of the goods with giddy aplomb.

Not hard to see what the appeal is, either, whether or not you're swayed by the exoticism of a Yankees cap or even care about America's past time.

Polo Ralph Lauren epitomizes prep perfection, a motif it unsurprisingly maintains here. The knitted varsity jackets are snug, the patchwork sweaters are abundantly collegiate and, yes, there are co-branded polo shirts.

Perhaps the emphasis on the Yankees logo is the magic bullet here, as it gives the already crisp affair a graphic shot in the arm, lending statement appeal to otherwise classic leather jackets and cardigans.

The magic of the Yankees logo extends to otherwise ordinary navy fleece jackets and buffalo plaid overshirts. This creates a pleasant contrast between classic seasonal layering pieces and sportswear flair, engendering that air of unbothered ease innate to the RL universe.

Sounds simple but it takes a trained eye to make this stuff and to also make it look this good. Hence why a RL design vet is off to CELINE, you know.

Ralph is an institution and so are the Yankees. It'd be all too easy for the pair to come together for some quick n' easy logo lockups and call it a day. But, instead, the duo put in some work and ended up with some seriously stylish stuff. That's Ralph.