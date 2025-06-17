Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

You Can Now Control the Sands of Time (Literally)

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

Ressence watches have always looked like something from the future: No hands, no crown, just orbital dials gliding under domed sapphire like a minimalist spacecraft. But with its latest limited edition design, the Belgian brand adds something ancient.

Dropped in collaboration with UAE retailer Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons for its 75th anniversary, the Ressence Type 9 S75 isn’t just inspired by the desert, it is the desert.

Shop Ressence
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Each dial is coated with real sand gathered from all seven emirates by Ressence founder Benoît Mintiens and Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi. Bonded to the titanium discs that make up the rotating display, the grains of sand shimmer with each movement, like sunlight catching the edge of a dune.

It’s poetic, really. A watch made of sand, a literal hourglass on your wrist. 

Ressence
1 / 4

Call it Prince of Persia-coded if you want. It’s dope no matter what angle you look at it, especially if you wristroll it. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

This is the fourth Ressence x Seddiqi drop, following Arabesque grids, luminous mosaics, and Girih-inspired engravings. Limited to just 20 pieces and priced at $22,250 (excluding VAT), the Type 9 S75 is one of the most quietly radical releases of the year. It’s wearable poetry. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This desert-tech minimalism proves once again that Ressence isn’t just designing watches, it’s rethinking how we keep time

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
27282930313233
Reebok x BotterHammer Stranded
$275.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Romeo + Juliet x HighsnobietyCross'd Lovers T-Shirt
$70.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • Part Timepiece, Part Disco Ball: A Watch Drowning in Glam
  • The Luxe Watchmaker That Trolled the Smart Watch — Then Made Its Own
  • A NASA-Approved Watch, Space-Ready & Summer-Proof
  • A Watch Worthy of the “King of Cool”
What To Read Next
  • LEGO Group Reimagines Berlin One Block At A Time
  • The Luxurious Monogrammed Luggage of… Nike?
  • You Can Now Control the Sands of Time (Literally)
  • JJJJound Took State-Of-The-Art Racing Gear to the Victorian Era (EXCLUSIVE)
  • La Dolce Vita's No Longer Just a State of Mind. It's an adidas Shoe Now
  • At Gucci, Demna Is So Over Oversized Clothes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now