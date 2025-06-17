You Can Now Control the Sands of Time (Literally)

Ressence watches have always looked like something from the future: No hands, no crown, just orbital dials gliding under domed sapphire like a minimalist spacecraft. But with its latest limited edition design, the Belgian brand adds something ancient.

Dropped in collaboration with UAE retailer Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons for its 75th anniversary, the Ressence Type 9 S75 isn’t just inspired by the desert, it is the desert.

Each dial is coated with real sand gathered from all seven emirates by Ressence founder Benoît Mintiens and Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi. Bonded to the titanium discs that make up the rotating display, the grains of sand shimmer with each movement, like sunlight catching the edge of a dune.

It’s poetic, really. A watch made of sand, a literal hourglass on your wrist.

Ressence 1 / 4

Call it Prince of Persia-coded if you want. It’s dope no matter what angle you look at it, especially if you wristroll it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is the fourth Ressence x Seddiqi drop, following Arabesque grids, luminous mosaics, and Girih-inspired engravings. Limited to just 20 pieces and priced at $22,250 (excluding VAT), the Type 9 S75 is one of the most quietly radical releases of the year. It’s wearable poetry.

This desert-tech minimalism proves once again that Ressence isn’t just designing watches, it’s rethinking how we keep time.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.