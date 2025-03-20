This Is What Happens When a Space-Age Watch Brand Gets Brutal

Ressence’s latest creation, the Type 7, is the Belgian brand’s first-ever integrated bracelet tool watch, a slight departure from its edgier designs that remain unmistakably Ressence.

Ressence is a relative newcomer in the watch world, founded only 15 years ago.

But in that short time, it’s carved out a niche with sci-fi case shapes, illusory oil-filled dials, orbiting subdials that spin like a UFO, and crownless casebacks that control everything.

The Type 7, the eighth watch in Ressence’s lineup (yes, the numbering is a bit confusing) retains everything that makes Ressence unique while adding something entirely new: A sportier integrated bracelet.

At some point, someone — maybe Gérald Genta, maybe the watch gods — decided that integrated bracelets were the pinnacle of sport-luxury design.

To this day, the style dominates the wrists of collectors, whether they’re flexing a Bulgari Octo Finissimo or a Tissot PRX. Ressence, already known for its futuristic design language, has finally joined the club.

Ressence 1 / 2

The Type 7’s Grade 5 titanium bracelet is as sleek as you’d expect, with a micro-adjustable clasp and seamless integration into the case. But the real twist? Ressence’s first-ever GMT function is a nifty addition for anyone who regularly bounces between time zones.

Aesthetically, the Type 7 is a slight shift from previous models. While the Type 8, Type 1, and Type 3 felt more tactile with their fabric straps and domed cases, the Type 7 goes full brutalist. Its barrel-shaped titanium case, sharp edges, and solid bracelet give it a more industrial, geometric feel.

Ressence 1 / 2

And if you’ve been paying attention, brutalist design is having a moment in watches right now. Brands like Toledano & Chan, ALTO, Girard-Perregaux, and even Audemars Piguet have all leaned into angular, architectural aesthetics in the past year. A fitting moment to debut the likeminded Type 7, which at 36,000 CHF (~$40,000), keeping it in line with the brand’s usual price range.

The Type 7 isn’t a natural evolution of the Ressence lineup. It’s a response to fans who wanted something more rugged, sportier, and built for real-world wear, and honestly, it makes sense.

If you’ve ever wanted a Ressence that feels just as at home on city pavement as it does on the occasional trail, this is it.