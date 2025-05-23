Roger Federer Serves His Most Stylish On Sneaker Yet

As part of his ongoing partnership with On, Roger Federer unfussily released his most stylishly versatile sneaker yet.

The On Roger ADV Z5 shoe comes in two versions: A classic white with darkened ivory accentuations and an earthier cream-hued sneaker with a gray tongue and gum soles. Each model contains a translucent gradient heel panel for a color-blocked add-on.

Compared to his previous On products, Federer’s Roger ADV Z5 sneaker comes closest to the look of a contemporary sneaker since its years-old predecessor, the casual Roger Advantage shoe.

No shade to the Roger Pro or Clubhouse Pro shoes, but Federer’s latest On sneaker feels decidedly street, and is just that much more fashionable because of it. Purposefully so.

Though perfectly potent for in-game performance, the On Roger ADV Z5 is very much intended for everyday wear, too. Its meshed upper material is as durable as it is breathable, the laces are elastic, and the patented, well-concealed CloudTech midsole allows for a comfortable spring in one's step — literally.

Priced at $170, certified sneakerhead Federer's newest creation is available at select On retailers, conveniently dropped ahead of the French Open in late May.

Tennis ace or not, Roger's new kicks prove on-court style is off-court style, so there's no losing this match.

