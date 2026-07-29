Only Satisfy Could Make Tasteful Climbing Gear Out of Vintage Levi's

Most people would picture stoners as denim-clad hippies lounging in a thick cloud of the Devil’s Lettuce. But leave the association at the door, head to your nearest craggy cliff face, and find a different kind of Stoner.

And soon, you’ll find Levi’s and Satisfy’s latest climbing gear capsule. The American denim brand and the Paris-based running brand known for its moth-bitten T-shirts launched their first Stoner collection in 2024, and this new range goes bigger (and better).

Taking its name from the Stonemasters, a group of denim-clad climbers in the 1970s — one of whom invented Gramicci pants — the 2024 collection made the case that you can actually wear Levi’s while scaling some cliffs. It included Re-Possessed Climb Jeans — handpicked vintage 501s from the ‘80s and ‘90s re-engineered with climbing-specific features like an adjustable belt and reinforced knee paneling by Dyneema, one of the world’s strongest fibers — and a climbing shirt made with Japanese cotton woven with tear-proof Cordura threads.

Now, the duo is back for another climb. This round brings back the repurposed denim (sourced from Levi’s archive spanning the 70s through the late 90s) and adds a matching long-sleeve denim shirt (unlocking maximum Canadian Tuxedo climbing-suit potential). Both pieces lean on Satisfy’s Rippy ripstop shell, woven by an Italian mill that once supplied parachute fabric, reinforced at the knees and in pockets where denim meets rock.

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Add in a faded “Stoner” graphic tee — punctured with MothTech perforations, no less — and it’s clear that Satisfy and Levi’s have cracked the case of how to make climbing gear look great. It doesn’t take a trip to a cliff face to know that the usual fits for this type of outdooring aren’t exactly “stylish.” The Stoner wares look as fit for a trip to the great outdoors as they do for a coffee run or a night out.

If its first go-around with Levi’s was a test case, this edition is a proof of concept that Satisfy has more up its sleeve than just really well-made running gear. And it’s all part of the brand's master plan. As Daniel Groh, Satisfy’s chief brand officer, recently told Highsnobiety in our new Guide to Good Sports Marketing report:

“Satisfy guests are truly outdoors people. Running just so happens to be the practice that our brand operates in, but our guests go bouldering, they go fastpacking, they go skiing. And Satisfy has a role to play in all of those stories.”

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