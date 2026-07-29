New Balance Is Sneakily Becoming a Basketball Sneaker Powerhouse

For the longest time, New Balance basketball sneakers felt like the brand's best-kept secret. Great on court? Sure. But they never quite had the same cultural pull as the heavyweights. That's changing fast.

The P400 feels like another reminder that New Balance isn't just making basketball sneakers anymore, it's making basketball sneakers people actually want to wear.

Performance is obviously still front and centre, but this latest pair doesn't look like it belongs exclusively under a hoop. The layered black upper is broken up with hits of navy and cobalt, while the sculpted sole gives the sneaker enough personality without tipping into overdesigned territory. It's technical, but not intimidating.

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That's become New Balance's sweet spot. Instead of chasing the loudest colorways or the craziest silhouettes, the brand keeps proving that restraint can be just as exciting. The result is a basketball sneaker that feels just as comfortable in a daily rotation as it does on the hardwood.

A few years ago, New Balance basketball shoes still felt like an underdog pick. Now? They're becoming some of the easiest signature sneakers to recommend. Quietly, confidently, and without making a huge fuss, New Balance has figured out exactly what a modern basketball sneaker should look like.

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The P400 is available on New Balance's website for $130.

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