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There’s Techy Throwback Sneakers & There’s Nike’s Red-Hot Runner

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike's archive is overflowing with forgotten runners. Every now and then, one makes a comeback that leaves you wondering why it stayed on the bench for so long. 

Specifically, the Zoom Skylon 11.

shop nike Zoom Skylon 11

This one never reached the same cult status as some of Nike's other retro runners, but that's part of the appeal. The Skylon 11 isn't relying on years of built-up hype to justify its return. Instead, it lets the simple, techy silhouette do the talking, proving that some designs simply age better than others.

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Of course, this latest colorway doesn't hurt. A fiery red upper immediately grabs your attention, while metallic silver overlays deliver that unmistakable early-2000s running aesthetic. Black accents break things up just enough, giving the sneaker a sharper finish without taking away from its throwback charm.

Nike has spent the past few years diving deeper and deeper into its running archives, reviving everything from fan favorites to overlooked gems. The Zoom Skylon comfortably falls into the latter category. It might not be the first sneaker people think of when they hear "retro runner," but it makes a convincing case for why it deserves another shot.

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Hey, If you're feeling slim-sneaker fatigue, this OG might just be the antidote.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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