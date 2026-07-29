There’s Techy Throwback Sneakers & There’s Nike’s Red-Hot Runner

Nike's archive is overflowing with forgotten runners. Every now and then, one makes a comeback that leaves you wondering why it stayed on the bench for so long.

Specifically, the Zoom Skylon 11.

This one never reached the same cult status as some of Nike's other retro runners, but that's part of the appeal. The Skylon 11 isn't relying on years of built-up hype to justify its return. Instead, it lets the simple, techy silhouette do the talking, proving that some designs simply age better than others.

NIKE 1 / 3

Of course, this latest colorway doesn't hurt. A fiery red upper immediately grabs your attention, while metallic silver overlays deliver that unmistakable early-2000s running aesthetic. Black accents break things up just enough, giving the sneaker a sharper finish without taking away from its throwback charm.

Nike has spent the past few years diving deeper and deeper into its running archives, reviving everything from fan favorites to overlooked gems. The Zoom Skylon comfortably falls into the latter category. It might not be the first sneaker people think of when they hear "retro runner," but it makes a convincing case for why it deserves another shot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hey, If you're feeling slim-sneaker fatigue, this OG might just be the antidote.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.