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Levi's Look Better Large & Lived-In

Written by Tom Barker in Style
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No fabric ages better than denim. What begins life as dark indigo woven cotton evolves with every wear and wash to slowly gain a unique light fade. Then it starts ripping and tearing and loose threads begin spilling out as the normally dense fabric softens and thins. After a while, it’s time for personalized repairs in the form of patchwork, machine darning, or, for those with an affinity for traditional Japanese craft, sashiko stitching.

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Now we’re really getting to the good stuff, as Levi’s and BEAMS concur.

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The American denim giant and Japanese mega-retailer are dropping a prescient reminder that all denim deserves to be destroyed. After making Levi’s denim extra-wide last year, BEAMS is turning its jeans extra-tatty. 

The duo’s new 501 Loose jeans accurately recreate the patina of worn-to-death pants, complete with white frayed rips held down with stitching that zig-zags wildly down the trouser leg at will, as though hand-repaired rather than the work of professional jeans-makers.

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And this ripped-up legwear, released July 17, arrives directly after a fashion week where faux-repaired denim ran rampant.

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Ralph Lauren’s newest collection layered patches of denim in various states of decay while JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2027 jeans are similarly patched-up and Prada’s cleanest denim is pre-dirtied

This is, of course, not a news flash for all vintage heads, longtime Kapital fans, and fellow Kurt Cobain fashion obsessives, but rather a reminder of a sacred style rule: Denim gets better when damaged. 

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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