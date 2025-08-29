Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Only a World-Class Tailor Could Make a Speedboat This Suave

Written by Donovan Barnett in Culture

Huntsman, the bespoke tailors that cut clothes for Hollywood and the White House, isn’t only an expert suitmaker. The 175-year-old London institution is now getting into the boating business. 

The Savile Row tailor and Minnesota’s Fitzke Boatworks have produced Miss Moonshine, a "gentleman’s racer" speedboat — read: a speedy powerboat in the style of early-20th century racers — upholstered in bespoke tweed.

This is Gatsby’s rum-runner reborn as 23 feet of mahogany and Spanish cedar powered by a hand-built 5.7-liter V8 engine and dressed in marine-grade tweed tough enough to survive the waves. 

Fitzke even hunted down vintage sewing machines to stitch the upholstery, just to match the craftsmanship of the 1920s originals. From the turned aluminum dashboard to tweed-wrapped fender pads, this boat is cut as obsessively as any example of Saville Row tailoring.

That obsession is Huntsman’s whole legacy.

Huntsman
For nearly two centuries, the house has made bespoke the definition of sharp, its suits comprising 28 separate measurements, paper patterns drafted from scratch, and 80 hours of handwork for a single jacket. 

Clients have ranged from royalty to rock stars, power brokers to movie icons. We're talking Gregory Peck, Coco Chanel, Winston Churchill, David Bowie, Paul Newman, Alexander McQueen, and even Ralph Lauren himself.

On Savile Row, that kind of precision feels expected. But on the water? You won’t be finding many vessels cut with such fine cloth. 

Miss Moonshine is a Gentleman’s Racer tailored like a three-piece, proof that bespoke culture can dress a wavy lifestyle. It might be a little absurd, but it's undeniably immaculate.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
