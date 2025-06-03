Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

From Moncler to Supreme, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

Written by Amy Amin in Sneakers

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Air Max x WORKSOUT and New Balance x Tokyo Design Studio — as well as the return of New Balance's 2002R protection pack.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

New Balance U992 CC Made in USA

shop here

Release Date: June 4

Editor's Notes: Under the creative lead of Aimé Leon Dore's Teddy Santis, New Balance's Made in USA line drops a new seasonal collection. And amongst all the retro sportswear, this pair of "Sweet Caramel" suede sneakers stand out.

Nike x WORKSOUT Air Max 95

shop here
Release Date: June 5

Editor's Notes: South Korean streetwear imprint WORKSOUT marks the 30th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 95 by completely retooling the shoe. Limited to just 3,000 pairs, this sneaker replaces the Air Max 95’s signature wavy panels for no-sew overlays with a subtle camo pattern.

New Balance x Tokyo Design Studio Minimus Sneaker

shop here

Release Date: June 4

Editor's Notes: By stripping the sneaker down to its essentials, Tokyo Design Studio has really put the minimal in minimus.

Nike Air Max 95 OG Bright Mandarin

shop here

Release Date: June 6

Editor's Notes: We rarely feature the same sneaker model twice in these weekly roundups, but Nike is on a tear with its Air Max 95 30th-anniversary releases. Here, the sportswear giant revives its 2011 "Bright Mandarin" colorway and refines the sneaker's shape to honor the 1995 original.

Moncler Trailgrip Momint

shop here

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: This minty Moncler is as fresh as it gets, courtesy of musician Tobe Nwigwe.

New Balance 2002R

shop here

Release Date: June 4

Editor's Notes: The latest iteration of the New Balance 2002R Protection Pack is more of a deconstruction than a reconstruction, giving the ultimate dad shoe its roughest edge yet.

Supreme and GOODENOUGH Nike Air Force 1

shop here
Release Date: June 5

Editor's Notes: Before founding fragment design, Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara had GOODENOUGH. An early project by the "godfather of streetwear," the brand is back through a capsule collection with Supreme.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Amy Amin
Affiliate Content InternAmy is an affiliate content intern at Highsnobiety. Reporting on the best sneaker drops of the week.
