Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

For the Nike Air Max 95’s 30th anniversary, Nike handed the reins to South Korean streetwear imprint WORKSOUT, and it’s given the classic sneaker a pretty substantial overhaul.

Gone are the Air Max 95’s signature wavy panels, replaced by no-sew overlays with a subtle camo pattern. This new, clean-cut look is finished with 3M reflective hits and a huge swoosh logo across the side (which is further emphasised by its criss-crossed textures finish).   

Buy Nike Air Max 95
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The design is inspired by the WORKSOUT founders' school uniforms. Inside the shoe, a motivational Korean text reads “become indispensable”. Part daily mantra, part design ethos. 

worksout
1 / 3

WORKSOUT is a Seoul-based streetwear retailer and brand central to South Korea’s contemporary fashion scene. While relatively selective with collaborations, WORKSOUT has previously teamed up with labels like Vans and G-Shock, producing’s signature blend of utilitarian style and refined minimalism for both footwear and accessories.

Limited to just 3,000 pairs, the WORKSOUT x Nike Air Max 95 “Sequoia” and "Black" drop on May 31 on the WORKSOUT website and Nike’s website for 200 USD.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeM ACG Hiking Short
$65.00
Available in:
XSS
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
  • Nike's Air Max Football Boot Is a Confusing (But Undeniably Fun) Hybrid
  • Another Certified Nike Air Max Classic Has Gone Tiffany
What To Read Next
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • There's Military Tech Infused in These Birkenstock Sandals
  • The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious
  • A Watch Worthy of the “King of Cool”
  • Finally, Back to Un-Basics
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 1 - Jerseys
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now