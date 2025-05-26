A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before

For the Nike Air Max 95’s 30th anniversary, Nike handed the reins to South Korean streetwear imprint WORKSOUT, and it’s given the classic sneaker a pretty substantial overhaul.

Gone are the Air Max 95’s signature wavy panels, replaced by no-sew overlays with a subtle camo pattern. This new, clean-cut look is finished with 3M reflective hits and a huge swoosh logo across the side (which is further emphasised by its criss-crossed textures finish).

The design is inspired by the WORKSOUT founders' school uniforms. Inside the shoe, a motivational Korean text reads “become indispensable”. Part daily mantra, part design ethos.

worksout 1 / 3

WORKSOUT is a Seoul-based streetwear retailer and brand central to South Korea’s contemporary fashion scene. While relatively selective with collaborations, WORKSOUT has previously teamed up with labels like Vans and G-Shock, producing’s signature blend of utilitarian style and refined minimalism for both footwear and accessories.

Limited to just 3,000 pairs, the WORKSOUT x Nike Air Max 95 “Sequoia” and "Black" drop on May 31 on the WORKSOUT website and Nike’s website for 200 USD.

