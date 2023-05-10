fragment design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara is, to a dwindling but devoted group of aging hypebeasts, God. And why not? Fujiwara could be justifiably cited as the singular locus from whence sprang contemporary streetwear; he was a key forebear to Virgil Abloh, NIGO, Kim Jones, Jun Takahashi, and everyone that followed.

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of fragment design and Hiroshi Fujiwara's company functionally remains on the forefront of street culture, the same place that it's occupied for much of the past two decades.

How'd he do it? How has Hiroshi Fujiwara kept fragment design perpetually relevant?

The simplest answer: consistency.

A slightly longer answer: Hiroshi Fujiwara has ensured fragment design's perpetual influence by only ever offering one thing: collaborative co-signs.

Detractors argue that fragment design is only capable of slapping its logo on existing objects and they're not wrong. fragment's workflow typically involves partnering with another company, reissuing a familiar product with co-branding, and little else.

For example, in recent years, Fujiwara has simply placed fragment design's logo atop a laptop; Moncler puffer jackets; a Pikachu plush rendered in glass; Oakley Frogskins sunglasses; pre-existing Red Wing boots; Vogue hoodies; and Levi's jeans.

The list goes on forever with countless similar results and espouses a simple truth.

Over the course of two decades, fragment design has consistently demonstrated that, in streetwear especially, branding is everything. Logo placement is tantamount to desirability, simple as.

This nakedly materialistic approach strips bare the high-falutin' self-seriousness of fashion houses and gets to the core of what makes stuff desirable at the basest level of consumerism: logos.

It's a quietly genius formula that Fujiwara developed, Supreme mastered, and Virgil Abloh perfected.

This is not a diss: Abloh proudly flouted the title of "designer" because he was well aware that his genius wasn't in patterning a garment or sketching a model but in marketing himself, his work, his ideas. Abloh's work mattered because Abloh mattered.

"More than a fashion designer, I’m a thinker," Abloh once said. "I produce to provoke thought. I want to put ideas out in the world, not only objects. My output isn’t about this jacket, or that show – it’s about the underlying logic."

Abloh is describing streetwear at its most archetypal, wherein a product isn't merely a product but a commodified idea. Hiroshi Fujiwara's work has always been the clearest distillation of that sentiment; People buy fragment design because they're buying into Fujiwara's taste.

From the start, fragment has always only ever sold Hiroshi Fujiwara's co-sign, over and over again, to anyone and anything that tickles his fancy.

And that co-sign has impact. It grants fragment's collaborators access to Fujiwara's boundless well of cultural cache, making them seem "cool" by extension. Here again, fragment design provided the template to all influential streetwear labels that followed.

fragment design is the ultimate streetwear litmus test. All these other brands that've followed down the trail that Fujiwara blazed, their worth is dependent upon a product line or aesthetic presentation that's subject to whim, timing, trend.

Fujiwara, meanwhile, has staked his career on the ability to sell himself. Were his approval ever not a desirable commodity, he'd be out of a job. But as fragment's name implies, Fujiwara only ever has to appeal to a small slice — a fragment, if you will — of the streetwear-buying public, because their devotion is a testament to his taste.

Hence why to this day, Fujiwara is tapped to drum up hype around car launches, sportswear partnerships, and sneaker revivals to this day; hence why it isn't even all that bizarre to see fragment-branded fruit.

Fujiwara uses Beats earbuds, so he put a fragment logo on some Beats earbuds. Fujiwara wears John Smedley, so he put a fragment logo on John Smedley sweaters. Fujiwara drinks Starbucks, so he put a fragment logo on some Starbucks mugs.

It's a cliched comparison but Hiroshi Fujiwara is to clothing as Marcel Duchamp is to art.

Like Duchamp, Fujiwara metamorphizes the ordinary into the extraordinary through simple recontextualization. Fountain posited that a urinal could be art when it was displayed in an art gallery; fragment design suggests that anything can be made covetable through the addition of a logo.

"Duchamp is my lawyer," as Virgil Abloh once said.

Anyways, you get the picture. fragment design has always provided tangibly curation Fujiwara's materialist interests and little else. That's all it's ever been or needed to be.

Consistency, nothing more and nothing less. It's the name of the game.

That game — streetwear at its most core — isn't innovation, it's iteration, and no one iterates better than Hiroshi Fujiwara.